Phoenix, AZ
10023 S 43RD Way
Last updated October 1 2019 at 7:34 PM

10023 S 43RD Way

10023 South 43rd Way · No Longer Available
Location

10023 South 43rd Way, Phoenix, AZ 85044
Desert Foothills Estates

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
fireplace
internet access
furnished
oven
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
internet access
FULLY FURNISHED. AVAILABLE 6/15-9/15 PEACEFUL CUL DE SAC AGAINST SOUTH MOUNTAIN PARK. 2 BLOCKS FROM WESTERN STAR PARK. 3RD BEDROOM IS SET UP AS OFFICE WITH WI-FI BUT THERE IS A FOO TON BED IN ARIZONA ROOM. MASTER BEDROOM SPLIT FROM OTHER 2

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10023 S 43RD Way have any available units?
10023 S 43RD Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 10023 S 43RD Way have?
Some of 10023 S 43RD Way's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10023 S 43RD Way currently offering any rent specials?
10023 S 43RD Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10023 S 43RD Way pet-friendly?
No, 10023 S 43RD Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Phoenix.
Does 10023 S 43RD Way offer parking?
No, 10023 S 43RD Way does not offer parking.
Does 10023 S 43RD Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10023 S 43RD Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10023 S 43RD Way have a pool?
No, 10023 S 43RD Way does not have a pool.
Does 10023 S 43RD Way have accessible units?
No, 10023 S 43RD Way does not have accessible units.
Does 10023 S 43RD Way have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 10023 S 43RD Way has units with dishwashers.
