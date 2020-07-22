10018 W Winslow Ave

Amenities

garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly garage walk in closets air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher garbage disposal oven range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Very cute 2 story home in Tolleson. Brand new carpet & paint! Home has eat in kitchen, vaulted ceilings and carpet throughout. Master bath has double sinks and walk in closet with plenty of storage. *