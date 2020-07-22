All apartments in Phoenix
10018 W Winslow Ave
Last updated November 22 2019 at 8:35 AM

10018 W Winslow Ave

10018 West Winslow Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

10018 West Winslow Avenue, Phoenix, AZ 85353

Amenities

garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
garbage disposal
oven
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Very cute 2 story home in Tolleson. Brand new carpet & paint! Home has eat in kitchen, vaulted ceilings and carpet throughout. Master bath has double sinks and walk in closet with plenty of storage. *

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10018 W Winslow Ave have any available units?
10018 W Winslow Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 10018 W Winslow Ave have?
Some of 10018 W Winslow Ave's amenities include garbage disposal, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10018 W Winslow Ave currently offering any rent specials?
10018 W Winslow Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10018 W Winslow Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 10018 W Winslow Ave is pet friendly.
Does 10018 W Winslow Ave offer parking?
Yes, 10018 W Winslow Ave offers parking.
Does 10018 W Winslow Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10018 W Winslow Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10018 W Winslow Ave have a pool?
No, 10018 W Winslow Ave does not have a pool.
Does 10018 W Winslow Ave have accessible units?
No, 10018 W Winslow Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 10018 W Winslow Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 10018 W Winslow Ave has units with dishwashers.
