Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Phoenix
Find more places like 10018 W Winslow Ave.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Phoenix, AZ
/
10018 W Winslow Ave
Last updated November 22 2019 at 8:35 AM
1 of 12
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
10018 W Winslow Ave
10018 West Winslow Avenue
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Phoenix
See all
Pet Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Pools
See all
Location
10018 West Winslow Avenue, Phoenix, AZ 85353
Amenities
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
garbage disposal
oven
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Very cute 2 story home in Tolleson. Brand new carpet & paint! Home has eat in kitchen, vaulted ceilings and carpet throughout. Master bath has double sinks and walk in closet with plenty of storage. *
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 10018 W Winslow Ave have any available units?
10018 W Winslow Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Phoenix, AZ
.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Phoenix Rent Report
.
What amenities does 10018 W Winslow Ave have?
Some of 10018 W Winslow Ave's amenities include garbage disposal, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 10018 W Winslow Ave currently offering any rent specials?
10018 W Winslow Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10018 W Winslow Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 10018 W Winslow Ave is pet friendly.
Does 10018 W Winslow Ave offer parking?
Yes, 10018 W Winslow Ave offers parking.
Does 10018 W Winslow Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10018 W Winslow Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10018 W Winslow Ave have a pool?
No, 10018 W Winslow Ave does not have a pool.
Does 10018 W Winslow Ave have accessible units?
No, 10018 W Winslow Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 10018 W Winslow Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 10018 W Winslow Ave has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How to Furnish an Apartment on a Budget
Moving Costs: What You Need to Know to Budget Your Move
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Landlord (sample letter)
What Parents Should Look for in an Apartment
How to Spot and Avoid Rental Scams
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
Parc Midtown
3993 North 3rd Avenue
Phoenix, AZ 85013
Cordova Apartments
6231 W McDowell Rd
Phoenix, AZ 85035
Cielo
8222 N 19th Ave
Phoenix, AZ 85021
Ava North and South
3426 N 32nd St
Phoenix, AZ 85018
Skyline Lofts
600 N 4th St
Phoenix, AZ 85004
The Thomas at Midtown
200 E Thomas Rd
Phoenix, AZ 85012
Ava Park
2524 W Glenrosa Ave
Phoenix, AZ 85017
Las Colinas Apartments
5704 W Thomas Rd
Phoenix, AZ 85035
Similar Pages
Phoenix 1 Bedroom Apartments
Phoenix 2 Bedroom Apartments
Phoenix Apartments with Parking
Phoenix Pet Friendly Apartments
Phoenix Studio Apartments
Pinal County Apartments
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Mesa, AZ
Scottsdale, AZ
Chandler, AZ
Tempe, AZ
Glendale, AZ
Gilbert, AZ
Peoria, AZ
Surprise, AZ
Avondale, AZ
Goodyear, AZ
Casa Grande, AZ
Prescott, AZ
Nearby Neighborhoods
Ahwatukee
Central Avenue Corridor
Mountain Park Ranch
Downtown Phoenix
Arcadia
Arcadia Lite
Desert Ridge
Lakewood
Apartments Near Colleges
GateWay Community College
Paradise Valley Community College
Phoenix College
Arizona State University-Tempe
Mesa Community College