10018 W MIAMI Street
Last updated December 13 2019 at 12:03 AM

10018 W MIAMI Street

10018 West Miami Street · No Longer Available
Location

10018 West Miami Street, Phoenix, AZ 85353

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Beautiful 3 bedroom 2.5 bath home with a spacious floor plan plus loft. Open kitchen offers breakfast bar, pantry and plenty of cabinet and counter top space. Large family room right off kitchen. Half bathroom conveniently located downstairs as well as laundry room. Bedrooms upstairs along with loft area. Big master bedroom with walk in closet and master bath including separate shower and tub. Home also features a big backyard with covered patio. This home is clean and ready to move in!Total move in costs based on the 1st of the month, $3150.75, includes deposit, rent, admin, process, and taxes. Move in after the 1st = prorated rent discount. Pet fees not included

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Other.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10018 W MIAMI Street have any available units?
10018 W MIAMI Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 10018 W MIAMI Street have?
Some of 10018 W MIAMI Street's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10018 W MIAMI Street currently offering any rent specials?
10018 W MIAMI Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10018 W MIAMI Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 10018 W MIAMI Street is pet friendly.
Does 10018 W MIAMI Street offer parking?
Yes, 10018 W MIAMI Street offers parking.
Does 10018 W MIAMI Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10018 W MIAMI Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10018 W MIAMI Street have a pool?
No, 10018 W MIAMI Street does not have a pool.
Does 10018 W MIAMI Street have accessible units?
No, 10018 W MIAMI Street does not have accessible units.
Does 10018 W MIAMI Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 10018 W MIAMI Street has units with dishwashers.

