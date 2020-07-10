10018 W MIAMI Street

Amenities

Beautiful 3 bedroom 2.5 bath home with a spacious floor plan plus loft. Open kitchen offers breakfast bar, pantry and plenty of cabinet and counter top space. Large family room right off kitchen. Half bathroom conveniently located downstairs as well as laundry room. Bedrooms upstairs along with loft area. Big master bedroom with walk in closet and master bath including separate shower and tub. Home also features a big backyard with covered patio. This home is clean and ready to move in!Total move in costs based on the 1st of the month, $3150.75, includes deposit, rent, admin, process, and taxes. Move in after the 1st = prorated rent discount. Pet fees not included