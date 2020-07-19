10007 W MONTECITO Avenue

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher garage walk in closets fireplace

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities garage

Charming 3 bedroom 2 bathroom 2 car garage home in Phoenix. Come see this beautiful home that boasts vaulted ceilings and a nice kitchen with granite countertops. Lovely covered patio out in the backyard. Master bedroom has a walk in closet and lots of storage.