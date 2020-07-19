All apartments in Phoenix
10007 W MONTECITO Avenue
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

10007 W MONTECITO Avenue

10007 West Montecito Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

10007 West Montecito Avenue, Phoenix, AZ 85037
Villa de Paz

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
garage
Charming 3 bedroom 2 bathroom 2 car garage home in Phoenix. Come see this beautiful home that boasts vaulted ceilings and a nice kitchen with granite countertops. Lovely covered patio out in the backyard. Master bedroom has a walk in closet and lots of storage.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10007 W MONTECITO Avenue have any available units?
10007 W MONTECITO Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 10007 W MONTECITO Avenue have?
Some of 10007 W MONTECITO Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10007 W MONTECITO Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
10007 W MONTECITO Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10007 W MONTECITO Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 10007 W MONTECITO Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Phoenix.
Does 10007 W MONTECITO Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 10007 W MONTECITO Avenue offers parking.
Does 10007 W MONTECITO Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10007 W MONTECITO Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10007 W MONTECITO Avenue have a pool?
No, 10007 W MONTECITO Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 10007 W MONTECITO Avenue have accessible units?
No, 10007 W MONTECITO Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 10007 W MONTECITO Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 10007 W MONTECITO Avenue has units with dishwashers.
