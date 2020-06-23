100 W PORTLAND Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors microwave range refrigerator Property Amenities clubhouse concierge gym parking pool garage internet access

An opportunity to live in the most sought-after address in downtown Phoenix! This fabulous unit overlooks the Green Belt on Portland Street . High-end finishes include quartz waterfall countertops, Bosch appliances, gas range, wood flooring and more! The building features concierge service, heated pool, state of the art gym, amazing rooftop views of the city, gated parking garage, community pool, multiple indoor/outdoor lounge areas, on-site staff. Steps away from the Roosevelt Row Art District, Parks, Restaurants, Museums and more. Rent includes internet, basic cable, water, parking and a storage unit.