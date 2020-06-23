All apartments in Phoenix
100 W PORTLAND Street

100 West Portland Street · (602) 465-7644
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

100 West Portland Street, Phoenix, AZ 85003
Downtown Phoenix

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

1 Bedroom

Unit 505 · Avail. now

$2,000

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 745 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
gym
pool
concierge
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
clubhouse
concierge
gym
parking
pool
garage
internet access
An opportunity to live in the most sought-after address in downtown Phoenix! This fabulous unit overlooks the Green Belt on Portland Street . High-end finishes include quartz waterfall countertops, Bosch appliances, gas range, wood flooring and more! The building features concierge service, heated pool, state of the art gym, amazing rooftop views of the city, gated parking garage, community pool, multiple indoor/outdoor lounge areas, on-site staff. Steps away from the Roosevelt Row Art District, Parks, Restaurants, Museums and more. Rent includes internet, basic cable, water, parking and a storage unit.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 100 W PORTLAND Street have any available units?
100 W PORTLAND Street has a unit available for $2,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 100 W PORTLAND Street have?
Some of 100 W PORTLAND Street's amenities include hardwood floors, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 100 W PORTLAND Street currently offering any rent specials?
100 W PORTLAND Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 100 W PORTLAND Street pet-friendly?
No, 100 W PORTLAND Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Phoenix.
Does 100 W PORTLAND Street offer parking?
Yes, 100 W PORTLAND Street does offer parking.
Does 100 W PORTLAND Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 100 W PORTLAND Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 100 W PORTLAND Street have a pool?
Yes, 100 W PORTLAND Street has a pool.
Does 100 W PORTLAND Street have accessible units?
No, 100 W PORTLAND Street does not have accessible units.
Does 100 W PORTLAND Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 100 W PORTLAND Street has units with dishwashers.
