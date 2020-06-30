All apartments in Phoenix
Last updated July 15 2020 at 7:18 PM

100 W Portland St Unit 405

100 West Portland Street · No Longer Available
Location

100 West Portland Street, Phoenix, AZ 85003
Downtown Phoenix

Amenities

Beautiful studio apartment in desirable Phoenix location! - Welcome to Portland on the Park, a unique community located in the heart of Phoenix next to tons of shopping and dining. This 745 sq foot unit features an open floor plan and boasts white cabinetry, white quartz counters, stainless steel appliances, concrete ceilings and gorgeous hardwood floors. Beautiful street and skyline views through floor-to-ceiling windows. Check out the beautiful community features such as the sparkling pool or gym!

FOR ELECTRONIC APPLICATION, VISIT: www.EandGRealEstate.com

Rent - $1,950 + 3.3% tax and tenant care fee
Security Deposit - $1,950
Application Fee - $50/Adult
Admin Fee - $150
Pet Fee - $250/Pet (Lessor approval)

Michael Brooks
602-751-1721
E & G Real Estate Services
michael@eandgrealestate.com

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 100 W Portland St Unit 405 have any available units?
100 W Portland St Unit 405 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 100 W Portland St Unit 405 have?
Some of 100 W Portland St Unit 405's amenities include hardwood floors, pet friendly, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 100 W Portland St Unit 405 currently offering any rent specials?
100 W Portland St Unit 405 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 100 W Portland St Unit 405 pet-friendly?
Yes, 100 W Portland St Unit 405 is pet friendly.
Does 100 W Portland St Unit 405 offer parking?
No, 100 W Portland St Unit 405 does not offer parking.
Does 100 W Portland St Unit 405 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 100 W Portland St Unit 405 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 100 W Portland St Unit 405 have a pool?
Yes, 100 W Portland St Unit 405 has a pool.
Does 100 W Portland St Unit 405 have accessible units?
No, 100 W Portland St Unit 405 does not have accessible units.
Does 100 W Portland St Unit 405 have units with dishwashers?
No, 100 W Portland St Unit 405 does not have units with dishwashers.
