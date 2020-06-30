100 W Portland St Unit 405

Amenities

Beautiful studio apartment in desirable Phoenix location! - Welcome to Portland on the Park, a unique community located in the heart of Phoenix next to tons of shopping and dining. This 745 sq foot unit features an open floor plan and boasts white cabinetry, white quartz counters, stainless steel appliances, concrete ceilings and gorgeous hardwood floors. Beautiful street and skyline views through floor-to-ceiling windows. Check out the beautiful community features such as the sparkling pool or gym!



FOR ELECTRONIC APPLICATION, VISIT: www.EandGRealEstate.com



Rent - $1,950 + 3.3% tax and tenant care fee

Security Deposit - $1,950

Application Fee - $50/Adult

Admin Fee - $150

Pet Fee - $250/Pet (Lessor approval)



Call listing agent for a video tour today!



Michael Brooks

602-751-1721

E & G Real Estate Services

michael@eandgrealestate.com



