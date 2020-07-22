72 Apartments under $900 for rent in Peoria, AZ
"Hey Willie, let's pack up and catch us a slow train/And go back to Phoenix to a far brighter day/Where stars were for shining in the Arizona sky/And music meant more than fortune or fame." (-- Waylon Jennings, "Hey Willie")
What's to know about Peoria, Arizona? The city is a large suburb of Phoenix, with a population of more than 154,000 people. But perhaps more importantly, Peoria is home to the spring training camp for the San Diego Padres and the Seattle Mariners. If that's not enough reason to check out this area, take note that it was named in Money Magazine's Top 100 Places to Live in 2008. All of these factors may provide the ideal place to find an apartment to rent in Peoria. See more
Finding a deal on affordable apartments under $900 in Peoria is worth the extra effort. Come ready to pounce on the best deals. Call the property management in advance to ask what paperwork they need and come prepared. Bank statements, pay stubs, identification, and letters of recommendation from an employer or landlord are usually standard. It’s better to come to an apartment tour over-prepared and ready to sign.
You probably won’t find affordable apartments under $900 in Peoria in the heart of the action, but you can still land in a neighborhood you love. Look for locations on the outskirts of your dream location or reconsider how much space you really need. A studio apartment may offer plenty of space in your ideal neighborhood at a cheaper price point.
Some property managers will also know about apartments under $900 in other buildings they manage, or through word-of-mouth from industry contacts. Ask about any leads if you can’t find the space you need. Touring the first floor for affordable apartments that need some updating can also yield a great deal.