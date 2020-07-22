Apartment List
/
AZ
/
peoria
/
apartments under 900
Last updated July 22 2020 at 9:20 PM

72 Apartments under $900 for rent in Peoria, AZ

Finding a deal on affordable apartments under $900 in Peoria is worth the extra effort. Come ready to pounce on the best deals. Call the property management in advance to ask what p... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated July 22 at 06:03 PM
59 Units Available
Olive Tree Apartments
6201 W Olive Ave, Glendale, AZ
1 Bedroom
$745
511 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$975
759 sqft
Near Route 60 in the Country Hollow neighborhood. Two pools and hot tubs for the community. Beautiful French doors, new flooring and all new appliances in many apartments. Close to restaurants and shopping.

1 of 1

Last updated July 22 at 12:59 PM
1 Unit Available
7040 NW Grand Ave - 8
7040 Grand Avenue, Glendale, AZ
1 Bedroom
$825
600 sqft
One bedroom one bath in single level 9 unit Multi-Family Complex With Private Yard. Utilities included 9 Unit Multi-Family Complex
Results within 5 miles of Peoria
Verified

1 of 8

Last updated July 22 at 06:32 PM
6 Units Available
Aspire Glendale
4529 W Ocotillo Rd, Glendale, AZ
1 Bedroom
$844
684 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Excellent location close to Glendale Ave. and the Phoenix Wickenburg Highway. Units are remodeled and feature air conditioning, washer and dryer, and oversized closets. Community offers covered parking, on-site maintenance and pool.
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated July 22 at 06:32 PM
10 Units Available
Glenrosa Park
4337 N 53rd Ln, Phoenix, AZ
1 Bedroom
$805
675 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$950
936 sqft
Glenrosa Park is one of Phoenix’s most sought out apartment communities. Situated on Maryvale Parkway, Glenrosa Park is centrally located to shopping, amazing schools, and entertainment.
Verified

1 of 6

Last updated July 22 at 06:32 PM
6 Units Available
Arches Apartment Homes
6240 North 63rd Avenue, Glendale, AZ
1 Bedroom
$815
616 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$970
834 sqft
Under new Management. We are proudly managed by Western Wealth Communities. Join Our Community! Arches offer a superior apartment lifestyle in the heart of Glendale.
Verified

1 of 38

Last updated July 22 at 06:31 PM
15 Units Available
Villa de Cortez
3045 N 67th Ave, Phoenix, AZ
1 Bedroom
$900
711 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,085
977 sqft
Villa de Cortez will win you over with its comfortable homes and exceptional amenities. It also has a handy location with easy access to the I 10 freeway. Our community features well-maintained apartment homes with ample storage and private patios.
Verified

1 of 35

Last updated July 22 at 06:31 PM
14 Units Available
The Vineyards
6706 N Dysart Rd, Glendale, AZ
1 Bedroom
$900
628 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$990
824 sqft
Just minutes from Luke Air Force Base and close to I-10 and numerous shopping, dining and entertainment spots. 1-2 bedroom units include hardwood floors and private balcony or patio. Pool, hot tub and gym onsite.
Verified

1 of 31

Last updated July 22 at 06:31 PM
13 Units Available
Glen Brae
4949 W Northern Ave, Glendale, AZ
Studio
$795
400 sqft
1 Bedroom
$845
618 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,145
864 sqft
Comfortable homes with breakfast bars, plush carpeting, and private patios/balconies. Tenants have access to a playground, on-site laundry, and pool. Close to Manistee Ranch Park. By Northern Lights Shopping Center. Near Grand Avenue.
Verified

1 of 8

Last updated July 22 at 06:07 PM
9 Units Available
O'Neil Ranch
Solano Pointe
6565 W Bethany Home Rd, Glendale, AZ
Studio
$695
460 sqft
1 Bedroom
$750
645 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$900
909 sqft
Convenient resident amenities include online payments, laundry facilities and pool with clubhouse. Units feature air conditioner, dishwasher and balcony. Located in the heart of Glendale, just minutes from excellent restaurants and shops.
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated July 22 at 08:34 PM
15 Units Available
Paseo Park
5205 W Thunderbird Rd, Glendale, AZ
1 Bedroom
$899
623 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,110
960 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,470
1200 sqft
Great location, just off Thunderbird Plaza. Apartments are newly renovated with laundry and patio or balcony. Community features garage, BBQ grills, clubhouse, pool and parking.
Verified

1 of 35

Last updated July 22 at 06:31 PM
$
2 Units Available
Paseo 51
5215 W Peoria Ave, Glendale, AZ
1 Bedroom
$820
580 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Spacious units with modern design. Glass front ovens, fluorescent lighting, walk-in closets and extra storage. At the corner of W. Peoria and N. 51st, close to Castles ~n~ Coasters.
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated July 22 at 06:32 PM
5 Units Available
Country Gables
15010 N 59th Ave, Glendale, AZ
1 Bedroom
$899
498 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Gated community with covered parking near Thunderbird School of Management, ASU West Campus and Loop 101 freeway. One- to two-bedroom apartments feature in-unit laundry, dishwasher and private balcony.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated July 22 at 06:31 PM
7 Units Available
Club Valencia
10201 N 44th Dr, Glendale, AZ
Studio
$793
450 sqft
1 Bedroom
$840
640 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,070
890 sqft
Apartment community features recently renovated units with walk-in closets and hardwood floors. Relaxing amenities on-site, including basketball court, pool table and fire pit. Situated near I-17, Stinger's Sports Bar & Grill and Sunset Park.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated July 22 at 06:31 PM
7 Units Available
Avalon Hills
3535 W Tierra Buena Ln, Phoenix, AZ
1 Bedroom
$825
548 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,110
780 sqft
One- and two-bedroom apartments are pet friendly with open kitchens, ceiling fans, in-unit laundry, large closets and in-unit laundry. Enjoy pool and hot tub, playground and clubhouse. Easy access to public transit, shopping, dining, I-17.
Verified

1 of 8

Last updated July 22 at 06:05 PM
3 Units Available
Sunset Terrace
4413 West Bethany Home Road, Glendale, AZ
1 Bedroom
$841
600 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Welcome to your new home at Sunset Terrace Apartments in Glendale, AZ!\n\nNestled in the heart of Glendale, Sunset Terrace Apartments offers all the rewards and comforts of high-class living.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated July 22 at 06:31 PM
$
4 Units Available
Villa Toscana
10201 N 33rd Ave, Phoenix, AZ
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$849
713 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Apartments feature updated interiors with wood-like flooring, walk-in closets, and full-sized kitchen appliances. The pet-friendly complex also has a sparkling pool and fun playground for guests. In West Phoenix near Metro Center Mall and I-17.
Verified

1 of 26

Last updated June 11 at 02:08 PM
1 Unit Available
West 35th
15615 N 35th Ave, Phoenix, AZ
1 Bedroom
$849
685 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Enjoy a pet-friendly community that has a resort-style pool, barbecue grills, and a pool. Renovated units feature walk-in closets, hardwood floors, and gourmet kitchens. Just off of I-17 and Greenway Road, near Arrowhead Mall.
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated September 9 at 05:34 PM
3 Units Available
Brook Creek Apartments
4937 W Myrtle Ave, Glendale, AZ
1 Bedroom
$740
635 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$898
800 sqft
Near the University of Phoenix Cardinals Stadium and Arrowhead Shopping Mall. Large interiors with walk-in closets, private balconies and patios, and nine-foot ceilings. On-site pool, grill area, and green space.

1 of 7

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
Urban 55
5038 North 55th Avenue, Glendale, AZ
Studio
$725
URBAN 55- STUDIOS - Property Id: 303059 URBAN 55 APTS IS LEASING ON STUDIOS!! COM ON DOWN AND CHECK US OUT TODAY!! IMMEDIATE MOVE IN AVAILABLE!!! Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.

1 of 14

Last updated July 22 at 09:15 PM
1 Unit Available
6251 N 48TH Avenue
6251 North 48th Avenue, Glendale, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$899
800 sqft
Spacious 2 bed 1 bath apartment. Freshly painted and ready for new tenants. Well planned floor plan with nice size bedrooms, vaulted ceilings and a separate dining room.

1 of 10

Last updated July 22 at 07:26 AM
1 Unit Available
Downtown Glendale
5233 W Myrtle Ave Apt 103
5233 West Myrtle Avenue, Glendale, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$899
954 sqft
Two bedroom apartment at 51st Avenue and Glendale! Ready for Move In 12/31/2020; Tenant Occupied so drive by only please. Home is a bottom floor unit. The apartment has 2 bedrooms, two bathrooms, a living room and a kitchen.

1 of 14

Last updated July 22 at 07:26 AM
1 Unit Available
13522 W Maryland Ave
13522 West Maryland Avenue, Maricopa County, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$899
950 sqft
Gorgeous completely remodeled mobile home at Dysart and Glendale! Ready for Move In 08/15/2020; Tenant Occupied so drive by only please. NO HOA! This home has been remodeled from top to bottom.

1 of 8

Last updated July 22 at 09:15 PM
1 Unit Available
LP1 Research - #1000
3601 West Tierra Buena Lane, Phoenix, AZ
1 Bedroom
$795
471 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Great One Bedroom condo complete with a WASHER, DRYER & REFRIGERATOR * Breakfast bar * FULL bath * Lots of Complex Amenities including Community Pool, BBQ grill, clubhouse, shuffle board table, playground & 2 spas! Close to freeway, shopping,

1 of 5

Last updated April 4 at 11:14 AM
1 Unit Available
8207 N 34th Ave
8207 North 34th Avenue, Phoenix, AZ
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$850
924 sqft
2 Bedrooms; ONLY 1 Available for rent - Property Id: 155028 ****PLEASE READ**** THIS IS A TWO BEDROOM PROPERTY THAT IS SHARED. I (male) occupy one of the rooms and am a grad student at GCU just looking for a roommate.
City Guide for Peoria, AZ

"Hey Willie, let's pack up and catch us a slow train/And go back to Phoenix to a far brighter day/Where stars were for shining in the Arizona sky/And music meant more than fortune or fame." (-- Waylon Jennings, "Hey Willie")

What's to know about Peoria, Arizona? The city is a large suburb of Phoenix, with a population of more than 154,000 people. But perhaps more importantly, Peoria is home to the spring training camp for the San Diego Padres and the Seattle Mariners. If that's not enough reason to check out this area, take note that it was named in Money Magazine's Top 100 Places to Live in 2008. All of these factors may provide the ideal place to find an apartment to rent in Peoria. See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments under $900 in Peoria, AZ

Finding a deal on affordable apartments under $900 in Peoria is worth the extra effort. Come ready to pounce on the best deals. Call the property management in advance to ask what paperwork they need and come prepared. Bank statements, pay stubs, identification, and letters of recommendation from an employer or landlord are usually standard. It’s better to come to an apartment tour over-prepared and ready to sign.

You probably won’t find affordable apartments under $900 in Peoria in the heart of the action, but you can still land in a neighborhood you love. Look for locations on the outskirts of your dream location or reconsider how much space you really need. A studio apartment may offer plenty of space in your ideal neighborhood at a cheaper price point.

Some property managers will also know about apartments under $900 in other buildings they manage, or through word-of-mouth from industry contacts. Ask about any leads if you can’t find the space you need. Touring the first floor for affordable apartments that need some updating can also yield a great deal.

Similar Pages

Peoria 1 Bedroom ApartmentsPeoria 2 Bedroom ApartmentsPeoria 2 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom ApartmentsPeoria 3 Bedroom ApartmentsPeoria Accessible ApartmentsPeoria Apartments under $1,000Peoria Apartments under $1,100
Peoria Apartments with BalconiesPeoria Apartments with GaragesPeoria Apartments with GymsPeoria Apartments with Hardwood FloorsPeoria Apartments with Move-in SpecialsPeoria Apartments with ParkingPeoria Apartments with Pools
Peoria Apartments with Washer-DryersPeoria Dog Friendly ApartmentsPeoria Furnished ApartmentsPeoria Luxury ApartmentsPeoria Pet Friendly ApartmentsPeoria Studio ApartmentsPinal County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Phoenix, AZMesa, AZScottsdale, AZChandler, AZTempe, AZGlendale, AZGilbert, AZ
Surprise, AZAvondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZPrescott, AZQueen Creek, AZPrescott Valley, AZ
Fountain Hills, AZSun City, AZApache Junction, AZAnthem, AZTolleson, AZLitchfield Park, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

Fletcher Heights

Apartments Near Colleges

Arizona State University-TempeGateWay Community College
Mesa Community CollegeRio Salado College
Yavapai College