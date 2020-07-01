9954 W LOUISE Drive

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher garage recently renovated stainless steel pool

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking pool bbq/grill garage

The Absolutely best Rental you've been waiting for! This home is full of upgrades! Gourmet kitchen features a gas range, tile backsplash, stainless farm sink, oversized island w/pendant lighting & an added built-in dry bar with upper cabinets. The kitchen opens to the great room featuring a large dining area & family room. Relax & entertain outdoors while you enjoy your built-in BBQ; gas FIREPLACE; TV; sparkling POOL w/water feature. Spacious master bedroom features a private bath large step-in shower, garden tub, chandelier & beautiful tile touches. Pool service included with rent. Call today for your private tour you won't be disappointed!