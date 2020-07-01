All apartments in Peoria
9954 W LOUISE Drive
Last updated February 18 2020 at 5:59 AM

9954 W LOUISE Drive

9954 Louise Drive · No Longer Available
Location

9954 Louise Drive, Peoria, AZ 85383
Camino Lago

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
pool
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
The Absolutely best Rental you've been waiting for! This home is full of upgrades! Gourmet kitchen features a gas range, tile backsplash, stainless farm sink, oversized island w/pendant lighting & an added built-in dry bar with upper cabinets. The kitchen opens to the great room featuring a large dining area & family room. Relax & entertain outdoors while you enjoy your built-in BBQ; gas FIREPLACE; TV; sparkling POOL w/water feature. Spacious master bedroom features a private bath large step-in shower, garden tub, chandelier & beautiful tile touches. Pool service included with rent. Call today for your private tour you won't be disappointed!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9954 W LOUISE Drive have any available units?
9954 W LOUISE Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Peoria, AZ.
How much is rent in Peoria, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Peoria Rent Report.
What amenities does 9954 W LOUISE Drive have?
Some of 9954 W LOUISE Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9954 W LOUISE Drive currently offering any rent specials?
9954 W LOUISE Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9954 W LOUISE Drive pet-friendly?
No, 9954 W LOUISE Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Peoria.
Does 9954 W LOUISE Drive offer parking?
Yes, 9954 W LOUISE Drive offers parking.
Does 9954 W LOUISE Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9954 W LOUISE Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9954 W LOUISE Drive have a pool?
Yes, 9954 W LOUISE Drive has a pool.
Does 9954 W LOUISE Drive have accessible units?
No, 9954 W LOUISE Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 9954 W LOUISE Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 9954 W LOUISE Drive has units with dishwashers.

