Last updated April 4 2019 at 7:54 PM

9950 West Via Del Sol

9950 W via Del Sol · No Longer Available
Location

9950 W via Del Sol, Peoria, AZ 85383
Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
recently renovated
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
granite counters
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
Location, location, location--Deer Valley and 98th Ave.Gorgeous 4BR/3.5BA home offering 9'+ Ft. ceilings throughout, a gourmet eat in kitchen with upgraded cabinets and granite counter top, stainless steel appliances and breakfast bar; spacious great room with designer tile flooring; downstairs master suite with plush carpet enormous walk in shower, dual sinks & walk in closet; upstairs family room leading to bedroom 2, 3 connected by the Jack and Jill bathroom and an on suite 4th bedroom with it's own bathroom; spacious laundry room; downstairs guest bathroom; private office; custom window coverings; ceiling fans;upgraded fixtures; covered back patio leading to a blank canvas yard ready to create your own oasis and more located in a quiet well maintained community. No pets. No section 8.

$50 non refundable application fee per person over 18 years old. Administrative fee of $75 due at move in. $400 refundable cleaning deposit. $2495 refundable security deposit. Earnest deposit is non refundable when application is approved.

Preliminary requirements: Please view property before submitting application; No pets; No past evictions or judgments from a landlord; No more than 2 occupants per bedroom; Take home pay must be at least 3 times the monthly rent; Move in date must be within 2 weeks or less; Full move in funds (nonrefundable) to be paid by applicant immediately upon approval to hold the home until the move in date.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9950 West Via Del Sol have any available units?
9950 West Via Del Sol doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Peoria, AZ.
How much is rent in Peoria, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Peoria Rent Report.
What amenities does 9950 West Via Del Sol have?
Some of 9950 West Via Del Sol's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9950 West Via Del Sol currently offering any rent specials?
9950 West Via Del Sol is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9950 West Via Del Sol pet-friendly?
No, 9950 West Via Del Sol is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Peoria.
Does 9950 West Via Del Sol offer parking?
No, 9950 West Via Del Sol does not offer parking.
Does 9950 West Via Del Sol have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9950 West Via Del Sol does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9950 West Via Del Sol have a pool?
No, 9950 West Via Del Sol does not have a pool.
Does 9950 West Via Del Sol have accessible units?
No, 9950 West Via Del Sol does not have accessible units.
Does 9950 West Via Del Sol have units with dishwashers?
No, 9950 West Via Del Sol does not have units with dishwashers.
