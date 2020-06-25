9950 West Via Del Sol

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan granite counters patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities on-site laundry

Location, location, location--Deer Valley and 98th Ave.Gorgeous 4BR/3.5BA home offering 9'+ Ft. ceilings throughout, a gourmet eat in kitchen with upgraded cabinets and granite counter top, stainless steel appliances and breakfast bar; spacious great room with designer tile flooring; downstairs master suite with plush carpet enormous walk in shower, dual sinks & walk in closet; upstairs family room leading to bedroom 2, 3 connected by the Jack and Jill bathroom and an on suite 4th bedroom with it's own bathroom; spacious laundry room; downstairs guest bathroom; private office; custom window coverings; ceiling fans;upgraded fixtures; covered back patio leading to a blank canvas yard ready to create your own oasis and more located in a quiet well maintained community. No pets. No section 8.



$50 non refundable application fee per person over 18 years old. Administrative fee of $75 due at move in. $400 refundable cleaning deposit. $2495 refundable security deposit. Earnest deposit is non refundable when application is approved.



Preliminary requirements: Please view property before submitting application; No pets; No past evictions or judgments from a landlord; No more than 2 occupants per bedroom; Take home pay must be at least 3 times the monthly rent; Move in date must be within 2 weeks or less; Full move in funds (nonrefundable) to be paid by applicant immediately upon approval to hold the home until the move in date.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.