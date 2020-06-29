Rent Calculator
Home
/
Peoria, AZ
/
9733 W TONOPAH Drive
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM
9733 W TONOPAH Drive
9733 West Tonopah Drive
·
No Longer Available
Location
9733 West Tonopah Drive, Peoria, AZ 85382
Parkridge
Amenities
granite counters
stainless steel
pool
fireplace
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
pool
This is a single story house with 3 bedrooms & 2 bathrooms. Home has vaulted ceilings, granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, and private pool. Pool fee is $95.00 per month.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 9733 W TONOPAH Drive have any available units?
9733 W TONOPAH Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Peoria, AZ
.
How much is rent in Peoria, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Peoria Rent Report
.
What amenities does 9733 W TONOPAH Drive have?
Some of 9733 W TONOPAH Drive's amenities include granite counters, stainless steel, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 9733 W TONOPAH Drive currently offering any rent specials?
9733 W TONOPAH Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9733 W TONOPAH Drive pet-friendly?
No, 9733 W TONOPAH Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Peoria
.
Does 9733 W TONOPAH Drive offer parking?
No, 9733 W TONOPAH Drive does not offer parking.
Does 9733 W TONOPAH Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9733 W TONOPAH Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9733 W TONOPAH Drive have a pool?
Yes, 9733 W TONOPAH Drive has a pool.
Does 9733 W TONOPAH Drive have accessible units?
No, 9733 W TONOPAH Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 9733 W TONOPAH Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 9733 W TONOPAH Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
