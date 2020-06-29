All apartments in Peoria
Find more places like 9733 W TONOPAH Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Peoria, AZ
/
9733 W TONOPAH Drive
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

9733 W TONOPAH Drive

9733 West Tonopah Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Peoria
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

9733 West Tonopah Drive, Peoria, AZ 85382
Parkridge

Amenities

granite counters
stainless steel
pool
fireplace
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
pool
This is a single story house with 3 bedrooms & 2 bathrooms. Home has vaulted ceilings, granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, and private pool. Pool fee is $95.00 per month.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9733 W TONOPAH Drive have any available units?
9733 W TONOPAH Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Peoria, AZ.
How much is rent in Peoria, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Peoria Rent Report.
What amenities does 9733 W TONOPAH Drive have?
Some of 9733 W TONOPAH Drive's amenities include granite counters, stainless steel, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9733 W TONOPAH Drive currently offering any rent specials?
9733 W TONOPAH Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9733 W TONOPAH Drive pet-friendly?
No, 9733 W TONOPAH Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Peoria.
Does 9733 W TONOPAH Drive offer parking?
No, 9733 W TONOPAH Drive does not offer parking.
Does 9733 W TONOPAH Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9733 W TONOPAH Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9733 W TONOPAH Drive have a pool?
Yes, 9733 W TONOPAH Drive has a pool.
Does 9733 W TONOPAH Drive have accessible units?
No, 9733 W TONOPAH Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 9733 W TONOPAH Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 9733 W TONOPAH Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How to Break a Lease Without a Penalty or with Minimal Losses
How to Transfer Utilities to Your New Apartment
Forms Needed to Rent an Apartment
5 Things You Should Know About Seasonality in Apartment Renting
How to Spot and Avoid Rental Scams
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Flats at Peoria
9680 W Olive Ave
Peoria, AZ 85345
Enclave at Arrowhead
8092 W Paradise Ln
Peoria, AZ 85382
Tuscany Ridge
8203 W Oraibi Dr
Peoria, AZ 85382
Vue Park West
9680 W Northern Ave
Peoria, AZ 85345
Waterford at Peoria
14109 N 83rd Ave
Peoria, AZ 85381
Napa Place
11600 N 75th Ave
Peoria, AZ 85345
Villa Vita Apartments by Mark-Taylor
8175 W Ludlow Dr
Peoria, AZ 85381
Villas on Olive
8201 West Olive Avenue
Peoria, AZ 85345

Similar Pages

Peoria 1 BedroomsPeoria 2 Bedrooms
Peoria Apartments with PoolsPeoria Pet Friendly Places
Peoria Studio ApartmentsPinal County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Phoenix, AZMesa, AZScottsdale, AZChandler, AZTempe, AZGlendale, AZGilbert, AZ
Surprise, AZAvondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZPrescott, AZQueen Creek, AZPrescott Valley, AZ
Fountain Hills, AZSun City, AZApache Junction, AZAnthem, AZTolleson, AZLitchfield Park, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

Fletcher Heights

Apartments Near Colleges

Arizona State University-TempeGateWay Community College
Mesa Community CollegeRio Salado College
Yavapai College