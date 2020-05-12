All apartments in Peoria
9525 W Mountain View Rd Apt A
Last updated October 4 2019 at 7:36 AM

9525 W Mountain View Rd Apt A

9525 West Mountain View Road · No Longer Available
Location

9525 West Mountain View Road, Peoria, AZ 85345
Sun Air Estates

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
pool
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
clubhouse
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
AGE RESTRICTED 55+ Community. 2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms. Kitchen features range, built-in microwave, refrigerator. Washer / Dryer included. Easy to maintain landscape. Community club house and pool! 1 Pet only! AGE RESTRICTED 55+

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9525 W Mountain View Rd Apt A have any available units?
9525 W Mountain View Rd Apt A doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Peoria, AZ.
How much is rent in Peoria, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Peoria Rent Report.
What amenities does 9525 W Mountain View Rd Apt A have?
Some of 9525 W Mountain View Rd Apt A's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9525 W Mountain View Rd Apt A currently offering any rent specials?
9525 W Mountain View Rd Apt A isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9525 W Mountain View Rd Apt A pet-friendly?
Yes, 9525 W Mountain View Rd Apt A is pet friendly.
Does 9525 W Mountain View Rd Apt A offer parking?
Yes, 9525 W Mountain View Rd Apt A does offer parking.
Does 9525 W Mountain View Rd Apt A have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 9525 W Mountain View Rd Apt A offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 9525 W Mountain View Rd Apt A have a pool?
Yes, 9525 W Mountain View Rd Apt A has a pool.
Does 9525 W Mountain View Rd Apt A have accessible units?
No, 9525 W Mountain View Rd Apt A does not have accessible units.
Does 9525 W Mountain View Rd Apt A have units with dishwashers?
No, 9525 W Mountain View Rd Apt A does not have units with dishwashers.
