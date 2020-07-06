9503 W LAS PALMARITAS Drive

The connected living and dining areas provide plenty of space for entertaining guests. The kitchen boasts dark cabinets and black appliances for a modern look. You'll enjoy the spacious fenced backyard with a storage shed.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
