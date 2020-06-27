9459 W Ross Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage

Charming signle level home in Dove Valley Ranch. If you like a big open floor plan feel, this is your place! This home has a huge open kitchen that is open to a large family living room that would be great for entertaining. You will love this split floor plan with master on one side of the home and the 2 large spare bedrooms on the other. Enjoy this close to maintenance free landscaping. Artificial grass in back yard. Home has plush carpet, window coverings, Refrigerator, and large covered patio as well as security screen doors on front and back door. Home has a 2 car garage. NO PETS! Service animals will have ID verified with the state.