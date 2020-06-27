All apartments in Peoria
Find more places like 9459 W Ross Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Peoria, AZ
/
9459 W Ross Avenue
Last updated August 29 2019 at 2:54 AM

9459 W Ross Avenue

9459 West Ross Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Peoria
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

9459 West Ross Avenue, Peoria, AZ 85382
Dove Valley Ranch

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
microwave
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Charming signle level home in Dove Valley Ranch. If you like a big open floor plan feel, this is your place! This home has a huge open kitchen that is open to a large family living room that would be great for entertaining. You will love this split floor plan with master on one side of the home and the 2 large spare bedrooms on the other. Enjoy this close to maintenance free landscaping. Artificial grass in back yard. Home has plush carpet, window coverings, Refrigerator, and large covered patio as well as security screen doors on front and back door. Home has a 2 car garage. NO PETS! Service animals will have ID verified with the state.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9459 W Ross Avenue have any available units?
9459 W Ross Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Peoria, AZ.
How much is rent in Peoria, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Peoria Rent Report.
What amenities does 9459 W Ross Avenue have?
Some of 9459 W Ross Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9459 W Ross Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
9459 W Ross Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9459 W Ross Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 9459 W Ross Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Peoria.
Does 9459 W Ross Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 9459 W Ross Avenue offers parking.
Does 9459 W Ross Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9459 W Ross Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9459 W Ross Avenue have a pool?
No, 9459 W Ross Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 9459 W Ross Avenue have accessible units?
No, 9459 W Ross Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 9459 W Ross Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 9459 W Ross Avenue has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Lower Your Rent With This Sample Letter to Landlord
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Landlord (sample letter)
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from an Employer (sample)
Apartment Application Process: Everything You Need to Know
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Colleague (sample)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Fountain Palms
8820 W Bell Rd
Peoria, AZ 85382
Elevation Plaza Del Rio
13310 North Plaza Del Rio Boulevard
Peoria, AZ 85381
Sonoma Ridge
8201 W Beardsley Rd
Peoria, AZ 85382
Enclave at Arrowhead
8092 W Paradise Ln
Peoria, AZ 85382
Tuscany Ridge
8203 W Oraibi Dr
Peoria, AZ 85382
Sky at P83 Apartments
14300 N 83rd Ave
Peoria, AZ 85381
Villa Vita Apartments by Mark-Taylor
8175 W Ludlow Dr
Peoria, AZ 85381
Villas on Olive
8201 West Olive Avenue
Peoria, AZ 85345

Similar Pages

Peoria 1 BedroomsPeoria 2 Bedrooms
Peoria Apartments with PoolPeoria Pet Friendly Places
Peoria Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Phoenix, AZMesa, AZScottsdale, AZChandler, AZTempe, AZGlendale, AZGilbert, AZ
Surprise, AZAvondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZPrescott, AZPrescott Valley, AZQueen Creek, AZ
Buckeye, AZFountain Hills, AZSun City, AZApache Junction, AZAnthem, AZTolleson, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

Fletcher Heights

Apartments Near Colleges

Arizona State University-TempeGateWay Community College
Mesa Community CollegeRio Salado College
Yavapai College