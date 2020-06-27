All apartments in Peoria
Find more places like 9422 West Monroe Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Peoria, AZ
/
9422 West Monroe Street
Last updated May 8 2020 at 5:44 AM

9422 West Monroe Street

9422 West Monroe Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Peoria
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

9422 West Monroe Street, Peoria, AZ 85345
Springer Ranch

Amenities

dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
air conditioning
ceiling fan
playground
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
microwave
range
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
alarm system
basketball court
parking
playground
garage
cats allowed
MOVE IN READY Single Story 3 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom Home in Centralized Peoria Neighborhood with Landscaping Included! Located Near Loop 101 and Peoria Ave! Freshly full painted inside and out home is in great condition. The large grassy backyard has RV parking and a storage shed! Security door on front entry. Interior features surround sound wiring, network wiring in the walls and a large kitchen space! Kitchen includes stove, dishwasher, and microwave. Master suite features master bath with dual sinks, tub/shower combo, and private toilet area. Tons of storage in garage with built ins! Ceiling fans throughout and pre-wired smoke detectors and carbon monoxide detectors. Pre-wired for alarm system if you want to set up alarm service. Close to playground, basketball courts and a park. Near shopping, dining & entertainment with easy access to the Loop 101 freeway! Dogs depending on landlord approval. No rodents (mice, rats, hamsters, guinea pigs, etc), snakes, or cats.

For information and instructions on self-viewing, please call 480-568-2666. To contact agent directly, please call/text Shannon Helliker at 480-349-3823 or email Shannon@BrewerStrattonPM.com. To view all our available homes, please visit our website at www.BrewerStrattonPM.com.

BUILD YOUR CREDIT BY RENTING THROUGH US! WE REPORT ALL PAYMENTS TO EXPERIAN RENT BUREAU!

Our Fee Structure:
Security Deposit Is Equal To 1.25 X Monthly Rent - (75% Refundable)
$350 Refundable Cleaning Deposit
12-Month Lease, (longer lease can be negotiated)
Renters Insurance Required ($10-30/monthly)
$350 One Time Pet Fee - (Non-Refundable) - (Some Breed Restrictions)
$225 One Time Management Fee
$19.99 HVAC Preventative Maintenance Program
3% Monthly Administrative Fee + Rental Tax Where Applicable

*Apply online @ www.BrewerStrattonPM.com - The information contained in this ad is accurate to the best of our knowledge. Brewer & Stratton Property Management is not responsible for any error or omission in the wording or content of this information*

"WE DO BUSINESS IN ACCORDANCE WITH THE FAIR HOUSING ACT"
*LICENSED REALTOR*
*ASSISTIVE ANIMALS - SEE MANAGEMENT*

Rental Terms: Rent: $1,550, Application Fee: $50, Security Deposit: $1,937.50, Available Now

Pet Policy: Cats not allowed, Dogs allowed
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9422 West Monroe Street have any available units?
9422 West Monroe Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Peoria, AZ.
How much is rent in Peoria, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Peoria Rent Report.
What amenities does 9422 West Monroe Street have?
Some of 9422 West Monroe Street's amenities include dishwasher, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9422 West Monroe Street currently offering any rent specials?
9422 West Monroe Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9422 West Monroe Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 9422 West Monroe Street is pet friendly.
Does 9422 West Monroe Street offer parking?
Yes, 9422 West Monroe Street offers parking.
Does 9422 West Monroe Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9422 West Monroe Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9422 West Monroe Street have a pool?
No, 9422 West Monroe Street does not have a pool.
Does 9422 West Monroe Street have accessible units?
No, 9422 West Monroe Street does not have accessible units.
Does 9422 West Monroe Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 9422 West Monroe Street has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Helpful Articles
How to Find a Sublet
Tips for Finding an Apartment in One Week
Should I Live with a Roommate?
What Makes Your Apartment Cost More?
Differences Between Studio and Efficiency Apartments
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Fountain Palms
8820 W Bell Rd
Peoria, AZ 85382
Sonoma Ridge
8201 W Beardsley Rd
Peoria, AZ 85382
Tuscany Ridge
8203 W Oraibi Dr
Peoria, AZ 85382
Vue Park West
9680 W Northern Ave
Peoria, AZ 85345
Waterford at Peoria
14109 N 83rd Ave
Peoria, AZ 85381
Sky at P83 Apartments
14300 N 83rd Ave
Peoria, AZ 85381
Napa Place
11600 N 75th Ave
Peoria, AZ 85345
The Place at Santana Village
7606 W Peoria Ave
Peoria, AZ 85345

Similar Pages

Peoria 1 BedroomsPeoria 2 Bedrooms
Peoria Apartments with PoolPeoria Pet Friendly Places
Peoria Studio ApartmentsPinal County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Phoenix, AZMesa, AZScottsdale, AZChandler, AZTempe, AZGlendale, AZGilbert, AZ
Surprise, AZAvondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZPrescott, AZPrescott Valley, AZQueen Creek, AZ
Buckeye, AZFountain Hills, AZSun City, AZApache Junction, AZAnthem, AZTolleson, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

Fletcher Heights

Apartments Near Colleges

Arizona State University-TempeGateWay Community College
Mesa Community CollegeRio Salado College
Yavapai College