9422 West Monroe Street

MOVE IN READY Single Story 3 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom Home in Centralized Peoria Neighborhood with Landscaping Included! Located Near Loop 101 and Peoria Ave! Freshly full painted inside and out home is in great condition. The large grassy backyard has RV parking and a storage shed! Security door on front entry. Interior features surround sound wiring, network wiring in the walls and a large kitchen space! Kitchen includes stove, dishwasher, and microwave. Master suite features master bath with dual sinks, tub/shower combo, and private toilet area. Tons of storage in garage with built ins! Ceiling fans throughout and pre-wired smoke detectors and carbon monoxide detectors. Pre-wired for alarm system if you want to set up alarm service. Close to playground, basketball courts and a park. Near shopping, dining & entertainment with easy access to the Loop 101 freeway! Dogs depending on landlord approval. No rodents (mice, rats, hamsters, guinea pigs, etc), snakes, or cats.



For information and instructions on self-viewing, please call 480-568-2666. To contact agent directly, please call/text Shannon Helliker at 480-349-3823 or email Shannon@BrewerStrattonPM.com. To view all our available homes, please visit our website at www.BrewerStrattonPM.com.



BUILD YOUR CREDIT BY RENTING THROUGH US! WE REPORT ALL PAYMENTS TO EXPERIAN RENT BUREAU!



Our Fee Structure:

Security Deposit Is Equal To 1.25 X Monthly Rent - (75% Refundable)

$350 Refundable Cleaning Deposit

12-Month Lease, (longer lease can be negotiated)

Renters Insurance Required ($10-30/monthly)

$350 One Time Pet Fee - (Non-Refundable) - (Some Breed Restrictions)

$225 One Time Management Fee

$19.99 HVAC Preventative Maintenance Program

3% Monthly Administrative Fee + Rental Tax Where Applicable



*Apply online @ www.BrewerStrattonPM.com - The information contained in this ad is accurate to the best of our knowledge. Brewer & Stratton Property Management is not responsible for any error or omission in the wording or content of this information*



"WE DO BUSINESS IN ACCORDANCE WITH THE FAIR HOUSING ACT"

*LICENSED REALTOR*

*ASSISTIVE ANIMALS - SEE MANAGEMENT*



