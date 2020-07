Amenities

recently renovated fireplace microwave

Unit Amenities fireplace microwave recently renovated Property Amenities

Fantastic opportunity to rent this newly remodeled 3 bedroom + den 3 bath home with TWO master suites. This home is in a great location & very close to Peoria schools. New paint, new wood plank tile floors & new blinds. There is also solar on the home that will be paid by the owner (lower electricity bills!) This home is right next to a greenbelt with walking/biking paths.Please head to delexrents.com to apply.