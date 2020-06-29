All apartments in Peoria
9403 W ROSS Avenue
Last updated March 17 2019 at 9:22 AM

9403 W ROSS Avenue

9403 West Ross Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

9403 West Ross Avenue, Peoria, AZ 85382
Dove Valley Ranch

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
microwave
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Great 3 bedroom, 2 bath, 2 car garage home in Dove Valley Ranch. Home is located on a cul-de-sac street, and backs to a greenbelt. New carpet throughout, covered patio, and built-in cabinets in the garage.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9403 W ROSS Avenue have any available units?
9403 W ROSS Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Peoria, AZ.
How much is rent in Peoria, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Peoria Rent Report.
What amenities does 9403 W ROSS Avenue have?
Some of 9403 W ROSS Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9403 W ROSS Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
9403 W ROSS Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9403 W ROSS Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 9403 W ROSS Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Peoria.
Does 9403 W ROSS Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 9403 W ROSS Avenue offers parking.
Does 9403 W ROSS Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9403 W ROSS Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9403 W ROSS Avenue have a pool?
No, 9403 W ROSS Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 9403 W ROSS Avenue have accessible units?
No, 9403 W ROSS Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 9403 W ROSS Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 9403 W ROSS Avenue has units with dishwashers.
