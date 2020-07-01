9337 W ROSS Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace granite counters in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Immaculate, beautifully upgraded 3 Bedroom 2 Bath home in Peoria. Eat in Kitchen has updated custom cabinets, granite countertops and black appliances. Master bath has custom tile shower surround, granite, & custom cabinets. Ceiling fans, plantation shutters and near new carpet in two bedrooms. High quality wood plank look laminate in living areas and one bedroom. Great south facing covered patio. Low maintenance landscaping. Cabinets in garage. Refrigerator, Washer and Dryer stay in AS IS condition. Close to 101 Freeway, Arrowhead Mall, Peoria Sports Complex and Cardinals Stadium.