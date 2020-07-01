All apartments in Peoria
Find more places like 9337 W ROSS Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Peoria, AZ
/
9337 W ROSS Avenue
Last updated March 27 2020 at 5:38 AM

9337 W ROSS Avenue

9337 West Ross Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Peoria
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

9337 West Ross Avenue, Peoria, AZ 85382
Dove Valley Ranch

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Immaculate, beautifully upgraded 3 Bedroom 2 Bath home in Peoria. Eat in Kitchen has updated custom cabinets, granite countertops and black appliances. Master bath has custom tile shower surround, granite, & custom cabinets. Ceiling fans, plantation shutters and near new carpet in two bedrooms. High quality wood plank look laminate in living areas and one bedroom. Great south facing covered patio. Low maintenance landscaping. Cabinets in garage. Refrigerator, Washer and Dryer stay in AS IS condition. Close to 101 Freeway, Arrowhead Mall, Peoria Sports Complex and Cardinals Stadium.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9337 W ROSS Avenue have any available units?
9337 W ROSS Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Peoria, AZ.
How much is rent in Peoria, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Peoria Rent Report.
What amenities does 9337 W ROSS Avenue have?
Some of 9337 W ROSS Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9337 W ROSS Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
9337 W ROSS Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9337 W ROSS Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 9337 W ROSS Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Peoria.
Does 9337 W ROSS Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 9337 W ROSS Avenue offers parking.
Does 9337 W ROSS Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 9337 W ROSS Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 9337 W ROSS Avenue have a pool?
No, 9337 W ROSS Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 9337 W ROSS Avenue have accessible units?
No, 9337 W ROSS Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 9337 W ROSS Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 9337 W ROSS Avenue has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.
Helpful Articles
Forms Needed to Rent an Apartment
Rental References for Your Apartment Application. Who to Select?
How Much Should I Spend on Rent?
How to Get Your Security Deposit Refunded
How to Find a Sublet
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Fountain Palms
8820 W Bell Rd
Peoria, AZ 85382
Stadium Vue Townhomes
7677 W Paradise Ln
Peoria, AZ 85382
Elevation Plaza Del Rio
13310 North Plaza Del Rio Boulevard
Peoria, AZ 85381
Enclave at Arrowhead
8092 W Paradise Ln
Peoria, AZ 85382
Tuscany Ridge
8203 W Oraibi Dr
Peoria, AZ 85382
Napa Place
11600 N 75th Ave
Peoria, AZ 85345
The Place at Santana Village
7606 W Peoria Ave
Peoria, AZ 85345
Villas on Olive
8201 West Olive Avenue
Peoria, AZ 85345

Similar Pages

Peoria 1 BedroomsPeoria 2 Bedrooms
Peoria Apartments with PoolPeoria Pet Friendly Places
Peoria Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Phoenix, AZMesa, AZScottsdale, AZChandler, AZTempe, AZGlendale, AZGilbert, AZ
Surprise, AZAvondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZPrescott, AZPrescott Valley, AZQueen Creek, AZ
Buckeye, AZFountain Hills, AZSun City, AZApache Junction, AZAnthem, AZTolleson, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

Fletcher Heights

Apartments Near Colleges

Arizona State University-TempeGateWay Community College
Mesa Community CollegeRio Salado College
Yavapai College