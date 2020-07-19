All apartments in Peoria
Last updated January 23 2020 at 9:30 PM

9333 West Albert Lane · No Longer Available
Location

9333 West Albert Lane, Peoria, AZ 85382
Dove Valley Ranch

Amenities

pet friendly
pool
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
pool
This warm and inviting home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home. Some features of this home includes neutral color scheme, stylish fixtures and lots more! The kitchen includes all the major appliances, so you can start preparing all of your favorite meals as soon as you move in. If you have pets, no problem! Our homes are pet friendly too (breed restrictions may apply). (*NOTE: Resident will be billed $150/month for pool maintenance fee IF this home has a pool.) Leases signed in this state are subject to a 1.8 % monthly city tax. Main Street Renewal does not advertise on Craigslist and will never ask you to wire money or request funds through a payment app on your mobile device. Apply online at www.msrenewal.com.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9333 West Albert Lane have any available units?
9333 West Albert Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Peoria, AZ.
How much is rent in Peoria, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Peoria Rent Report.
Is 9333 West Albert Lane currently offering any rent specials?
9333 West Albert Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9333 West Albert Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 9333 West Albert Lane is pet friendly.
Does 9333 West Albert Lane offer parking?
No, 9333 West Albert Lane does not offer parking.
Does 9333 West Albert Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9333 West Albert Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9333 West Albert Lane have a pool?
Yes, 9333 West Albert Lane has a pool.
Does 9333 West Albert Lane have accessible units?
No, 9333 West Albert Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 9333 West Albert Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 9333 West Albert Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 9333 West Albert Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 9333 West Albert Lane does not have units with air conditioning.
How much should you be paying for rent?

