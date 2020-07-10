9333 West Vogel Avenue, Peoria, AZ 85345 Springer Ranch
Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
This Peoria, AZ, home has three bedrooms, 2.5 baths, and offers 1457 square feet of living space. Providing both excellent quality and value, this professionally managed and maintained home is available to view today.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 9333 W VOGEL Avenue have any available units?
9333 W VOGEL Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Peoria, AZ.
How much is rent in Peoria, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Peoria Rent Report.
What amenities does 9333 W VOGEL Avenue have?
Some of 9333 W VOGEL Avenue's amenities include dishwasher, fireplace, and microwave. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9333 W VOGEL Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
9333 W VOGEL Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.