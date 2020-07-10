All apartments in Peoria
9333 W VOGEL Avenue
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

9333 W VOGEL Avenue

9333 West Vogel Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

9333 West Vogel Avenue, Peoria, AZ 85345
Springer Ranch

Amenities

dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
refrigerator
Property Amenities
This Peoria, AZ, home has three bedrooms, 2.5 baths, and offers 1457 square feet of living space. Providing both excellent quality and value, this professionally managed and maintained home is available to view today.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

