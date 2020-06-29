All apartments in Peoria
Last updated December 14 2019 at 9:23 PM

9318 W BROWN Street

9318 West Brown Street · No Longer Available
Location

9318 West Brown Street, Peoria, AZ 85345
Springer Ranch

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9318 W BROWN Street have any available units?
9318 W BROWN Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Peoria, AZ.
How much is rent in Peoria, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Peoria Rent Report.
What amenities does 9318 W BROWN Street have?
Some of 9318 W BROWN Street's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9318 W BROWN Street currently offering any rent specials?
9318 W BROWN Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9318 W BROWN Street pet-friendly?
No, 9318 W BROWN Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Peoria.
Does 9318 W BROWN Street offer parking?
Yes, 9318 W BROWN Street offers parking.
Does 9318 W BROWN Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9318 W BROWN Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9318 W BROWN Street have a pool?
No, 9318 W BROWN Street does not have a pool.
Does 9318 W BROWN Street have accessible units?
No, 9318 W BROWN Street does not have accessible units.
Does 9318 W BROWN Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 9318 W BROWN Street has units with dishwashers.

