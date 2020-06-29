Rent Calculator
Last updated December 14 2019 at 9:23 PM
1 of 21
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
9318 W BROWN Street
9318 West Brown Street
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
9318 West Brown Street, Peoria, AZ 85345
Springer Ranch
Amenities
patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Other.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 9318 W BROWN Street have any available units?
9318 W BROWN Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Peoria, AZ
.
How much is rent in Peoria, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Peoria Rent Report
.
What amenities does 9318 W BROWN Street have?
Some of 9318 W BROWN Street's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 9318 W BROWN Street currently offering any rent specials?
9318 W BROWN Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9318 W BROWN Street pet-friendly?
No, 9318 W BROWN Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Peoria
.
Does 9318 W BROWN Street offer parking?
Yes, 9318 W BROWN Street offers parking.
Does 9318 W BROWN Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9318 W BROWN Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9318 W BROWN Street have a pool?
No, 9318 W BROWN Street does not have a pool.
Does 9318 W BROWN Street have accessible units?
No, 9318 W BROWN Street does not have accessible units.
Does 9318 W BROWN Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 9318 W BROWN Street has units with dishwashers.
