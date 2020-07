Amenities

patio / balcony parking stainless steel pool fireplace microwave

Unit Amenities carpet fireplace microwave patio / balcony refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities parking pool

WOW! SUPER CLEAN MOVE IN READY. THIS HOME HAS BEEN FRESHLY PAINTED WITH NEW CARPET AND EVEN NEW TOILETS. GREAT OPEN FLOORPLAN WITH LARGE EAT IN KITCHEN, & STAINLESS STEEL APPLIANCES. AWESOME BACKYARD WITH POOL, INCLUDES YARD & POOL MAINTENANCE! THIS IS A MUST SEE!