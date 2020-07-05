9216 W Meadow Dr

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher garbage disposal granite counters in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities parking pool garage

Gorgeous home located off of 91st Ave and Bell. This home features 4 bedrooms (1 full bedroom/bathroom downstairs), 3 full bathrooms, giant upstairs loft, all appliances and upgrades everywhere you turn. Kitchen features granite, refrigerator, range, built-in microwave, dishwasher and disposal. Master suite features large bedroom, dual sinks, separate tub and shower, walk in closet, and private toilet room. Carpet/tile, blinds, fans, washer/dryer included and upgraded fixtures. Access to community pool