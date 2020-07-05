All apartments in Peoria
Find more places like 9216 W Meadow Dr.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Peoria, AZ
/
9216 W Meadow Dr
Last updated May 23 2020 at 7:24 AM

9216 W Meadow Dr

9216 West Meadow Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Peoria
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

9216 West Meadow Drive, Peoria, AZ 85382

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
garbage disposal
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
Gorgeous home located off of 91st Ave and Bell. This home features 4 bedrooms (1 full bedroom/bathroom downstairs), 3 full bathrooms, giant upstairs loft, all appliances and upgrades everywhere you turn. Kitchen features granite, refrigerator, range, built-in microwave, dishwasher and disposal. Master suite features large bedroom, dual sinks, separate tub and shower, walk in closet, and private toilet room. Carpet/tile, blinds, fans, washer/dryer included and upgraded fixtures. Access to community pool

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9216 W Meadow Dr have any available units?
9216 W Meadow Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Peoria, AZ.
How much is rent in Peoria, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Peoria Rent Report.
What amenities does 9216 W Meadow Dr have?
Some of 9216 W Meadow Dr's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9216 W Meadow Dr currently offering any rent specials?
9216 W Meadow Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9216 W Meadow Dr pet-friendly?
No, 9216 W Meadow Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Peoria.
Does 9216 W Meadow Dr offer parking?
Yes, 9216 W Meadow Dr offers parking.
Does 9216 W Meadow Dr have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 9216 W Meadow Dr offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 9216 W Meadow Dr have a pool?
Yes, 9216 W Meadow Dr has a pool.
Does 9216 W Meadow Dr have accessible units?
No, 9216 W Meadow Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 9216 W Meadow Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 9216 W Meadow Dr has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
What Makes Your Apartment Cost More?
Moving Costs: What You Need to Know to Budget Your Move
7 Tips for Finding Pet-Friendly Apartments
How to Rent an Apartment Out of State
Lower Your Rent With This Sample Letter to Landlord
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Fountain Palms
8820 W Bell Rd
Peoria, AZ 85382
Flats at Peoria
9680 W Olive Ave
Peoria, AZ 85345
Sonoma Ridge
8201 W Beardsley Rd
Peoria, AZ 85382
Enclave at Arrowhead
8092 W Paradise Ln
Peoria, AZ 85382
Tuscany Ridge
8203 W Oraibi Dr
Peoria, AZ 85382
Sky at P83 Apartments
14300 N 83rd Ave
Peoria, AZ 85381
Visions Apartment Homes
13720 N 88th Ln
Peoria, AZ 85381
Villas on Olive
8201 West Olive Avenue
Peoria, AZ 85345

Similar Pages

Peoria 1 BedroomsPeoria 2 Bedrooms
Peoria Apartments with PoolPeoria Pet Friendly Places
Peoria Studio ApartmentsPinal County

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Phoenix, AZMesa, AZScottsdale, AZChandler, AZTempe, AZGlendale, AZGilbert, AZ
Surprise, AZAvondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZPrescott, AZPrescott Valley, AZQueen Creek, AZ
Buckeye, AZFountain Hills, AZSun City, AZApache Junction, AZAnthem, AZTolleson, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

Fletcher Heights

Apartments Near Colleges

Arizona State University-TempeGateWay Community College
Mesa Community CollegeRio Salado College
Yavapai College