Peoria, AZ
9146 W Chino Dr
Last updated May 2 2020 at 11:44 AM

9146 W Chino Dr

9146 West Chino Drive · No Longer Available
Location

9146 West Chino Drive, Peoria, AZ 85382
Westbrook Village

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
dishwasher
dogs allowed
microwave
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Available 05/15/20 $15/per adult app fee for a limited time!

Great Peoria Location at W Chino Dr. and N 91st Ave. Close to Freeway, shopping, dining, and entertainment! Beautiful Adult community 55+yrs. Spacious 2bdr/2ba, large great room, ceramic tile, wood laminate, and carpet. North/South exposure. Eat-in kitchen with lots of cabinet space, dishwasher, microwave, and range/oven. Washer and dryer hookups. Separate tub and shower in the master bathroom. Easy care desert landscaping in the front and backyard. Covered patio with flagstone paving.

Resident responsible for all utilities.

Click the virtual tour link to see this home now.

Rental Terms:
Application Fee: $15 per adult (discounted from $49 for a limited time only!)
A one-time Resident Admin fee of $235.
Pet fees and restrictions apply a One-time $250 fee per pet / $25 mo. pet rent per pet.
Federal Occupancy Guidelines followed: Max 2 per bedroom + 1 additional occupant; Max 2 per studio.

You can reach us directly at leasing@mynd.co, or 833-367-6963.

We look forward to connecting with you!

Mynd Property Management
Equal Opportunity Housing
License #02014508
-Fast Online Application
-Mobile App to Pay Rent and Track Service
-Affordable Renter's Insurance
www.mynd.co

(RLNE5709935)

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9146 W Chino Dr have any available units?
9146 W Chino Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Peoria, AZ.
How much is rent in Peoria, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Peoria Rent Report.
What amenities does 9146 W Chino Dr have?
Some of 9146 W Chino Dr's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9146 W Chino Dr currently offering any rent specials?
9146 W Chino Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9146 W Chino Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 9146 W Chino Dr is pet friendly.
Does 9146 W Chino Dr offer parking?
No, 9146 W Chino Dr does not offer parking.
Does 9146 W Chino Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9146 W Chino Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9146 W Chino Dr have a pool?
No, 9146 W Chino Dr does not have a pool.
Does 9146 W Chino Dr have accessible units?
No, 9146 W Chino Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 9146 W Chino Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 9146 W Chino Dr has units with dishwashers.

