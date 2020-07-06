9146 W Chino Dr

Amenities

Available 05/15/20 $15/per adult app fee for a limited time!



Great Peoria Location at W Chino Dr. and N 91st Ave. Close to Freeway, shopping, dining, and entertainment! Beautiful Adult community 55+yrs. Spacious 2bdr/2ba, large great room, ceramic tile, wood laminate, and carpet. North/South exposure. Eat-in kitchen with lots of cabinet space, dishwasher, microwave, and range/oven. Washer and dryer hookups. Separate tub and shower in the master bathroom. Easy care desert landscaping in the front and backyard. Covered patio with flagstone paving.



Resident responsible for all utilities.



Click the virtual tour link to see this home now.



Rental Terms:

Application Fee: $15 per adult (discounted from $49 for a limited time only!)

A one-time Resident Admin fee of $235.

Pet fees and restrictions apply a One-time $250 fee per pet / $25 mo. pet rent per pet.

Federal Occupancy Guidelines followed: Max 2 per bedroom + 1 additional occupant; Max 2 per studio.



You can reach us directly at leasing@mynd.co, or 833-367-6963.



We look forward to connecting with you!



Mynd Property Management

Equal Opportunity Housing

License #02014508

