Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

9136 West Maui Lane

9136 West Maui Lane · No Longer Available
Location

9136 West Maui Lane, Peoria, AZ 85381

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
garage
Amazing Peoria home located at 91st Ave and Greenway in the Landings at Desert Harbor subdivision in Peoria 85381. Close freeway access to Loop 101, shopping, schools, and restaurants. Arrowhead Mall, Banner Thunderbird/Boswell Hospitals, University of Phoenix stadium, and baseball stadiums within a 15 minute drive. Home is in a private, quiet neighborhood with long term neighbors all around. This home has a stucco exterior, 2 car garage, granite rock in front and back, large covered patio and sanctuary in the back yard! Kitchen has tile floor, stove, dishwasher, refrigerator, and built in microwave. Home has 3 bed. Front load washer/dryer included. Interior is fresh, clean, and ready for immediate move in. No pets. No Section 8.

$50 non refundable application fee per person over 18 years old. Administrative fee of $75 due at move in. $300 refundable cleaning deposit. $1400 refundable security deposit. Earnest deposit is non refundable when application is approved.

Preliminary requirements: Please view property before submitting application; No pets; No past evictions or judgments from a landlord; No more than 2 occupants per bedroom; Take home pay must be at least 3 times the monthly rent; Move in date must be within 2 weeks or less; Full move in funds (nonrefundable) to be paid by applicant immediately upon approval to hold the home until the move in date.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9136 West Maui Lane have any available units?
9136 West Maui Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Peoria, AZ.
How much is rent in Peoria, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Peoria Rent Report.
What amenities does 9136 West Maui Lane have?
Some of 9136 West Maui Lane's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9136 West Maui Lane currently offering any rent specials?
9136 West Maui Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9136 West Maui Lane pet-friendly?
No, 9136 West Maui Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Peoria.
Does 9136 West Maui Lane offer parking?
Yes, 9136 West Maui Lane offers parking.
Does 9136 West Maui Lane have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 9136 West Maui Lane offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 9136 West Maui Lane have a pool?
No, 9136 West Maui Lane does not have a pool.
Does 9136 West Maui Lane have accessible units?
No, 9136 West Maui Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 9136 West Maui Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 9136 West Maui Lane has units with dishwashers.

