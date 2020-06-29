9126 W Maui Ln

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher garage air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet ceiling fan dishwasher granite counters in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage internet access

Amazing Peoria home located at 91st Ave and Greenway in the Landings at Desert Harbor subdivision in Peoria 85381. Close freeway access to Loop 101, shopping, schools, and restaurants. Arrowhead Mall, Banner Thunderbird/Boswell Hospitals, University of Phoenix stadium, and baseball stadiums within a 15 minute drive. Home is in a private, quiet neighborhood with long term neighbors all around. This home has a stucco exterior, 2 car garage, granite rock in front and back, large covered patio and sanctuary in the back yard! Kitchen has tile floor, stove, dishwasher, refrigerator, and built in microwave. Home has 3 bed. Front load washer/dryer included. Interior is fresh, clean, and ready for immediate move in. No pets. No Section 8.



$60 non refundable application fee per person over 18 years old. Administrative fee of $125 due at move in. $400 refundable cleaning deposit. $1399 refundable security deposit. Earnest deposit is non refundable when application is approved.



Preliminary requirements: Please view property before submitting application; No pets; No past evictions or judgments from a landlord; No more than 2 occupants per bedroom; Take home pay must be at least 3 times the monthly rent; Move in date must be within 2 weeks or less; Full move in funds (nonrefundable) to be paid by applicant immediately upon approval to hold the home until the move in date.