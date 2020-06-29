All apartments in Peoria
Last updated December 3 2019 at 9:09 AM

9126 W Maui Ln

9126 West Maui Lane · No Longer Available
Location

9126 West Maui Lane, Peoria, AZ 85381

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
internet access
Amazing Peoria home located at 91st Ave and Greenway in the Landings at Desert Harbor subdivision in Peoria 85381. Close freeway access to Loop 101, shopping, schools, and restaurants. Arrowhead Mall, Banner Thunderbird/Boswell Hospitals, University of Phoenix stadium, and baseball stadiums within a 15 minute drive. Home is in a private, quiet neighborhood with long term neighbors all around. This home has a stucco exterior, 2 car garage, granite rock in front and back, large covered patio and sanctuary in the back yard! Kitchen has tile floor, stove, dishwasher, refrigerator, and built in microwave. Home has 3 bed. Front load washer/dryer included. Interior is fresh, clean, and ready for immediate move in. No pets. No Section 8.

$60 non refundable application fee per person over 18 years old. Administrative fee of $125 due at move in. $400 refundable cleaning deposit. $1399 refundable security deposit. Earnest deposit is non refundable when application is approved.

Preliminary requirements: Please view property before submitting application; No pets; No past evictions or judgments from a landlord; No more than 2 occupants per bedroom; Take home pay must be at least 3 times the monthly rent; Move in date must be within 2 weeks or less; Full move in funds (nonrefundable) to be paid by applicant immediately upon approval to hold the home until the move in date.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9126 W Maui Ln have any available units?
9126 W Maui Ln doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Peoria, AZ.
How much is rent in Peoria, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Peoria Rent Report.
What amenities does 9126 W Maui Ln have?
Some of 9126 W Maui Ln's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9126 W Maui Ln currently offering any rent specials?
9126 W Maui Ln is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9126 W Maui Ln pet-friendly?
No, 9126 W Maui Ln is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Peoria.
Does 9126 W Maui Ln offer parking?
Yes, 9126 W Maui Ln offers parking.
Does 9126 W Maui Ln have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 9126 W Maui Ln offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 9126 W Maui Ln have a pool?
No, 9126 W Maui Ln does not have a pool.
Does 9126 W Maui Ln have accessible units?
No, 9126 W Maui Ln does not have accessible units.
Does 9126 W Maui Ln have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 9126 W Maui Ln has units with dishwashers.

