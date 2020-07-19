Rent Calculator
9032 W. Las Palmaritas Dr.
9032 W. Las Palmaritas Dr.
9032 West Las Palmaritas Drive
No Longer Available
Location
9032 West Las Palmaritas Drive, Peoria, AZ 85345
Amenities
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 9032 W. Las Palmaritas Dr. have any available units?
9032 W. Las Palmaritas Dr. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Peoria, AZ
.
How much is rent in Peoria, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Peoria Rent Report
.
Is 9032 W. Las Palmaritas Dr. currently offering any rent specials?
9032 W. Las Palmaritas Dr. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9032 W. Las Palmaritas Dr. pet-friendly?
No, 9032 W. Las Palmaritas Dr. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Peoria
.
Does 9032 W. Las Palmaritas Dr. offer parking?
No, 9032 W. Las Palmaritas Dr. does not offer parking.
Does 9032 W. Las Palmaritas Dr. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9032 W. Las Palmaritas Dr. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9032 W. Las Palmaritas Dr. have a pool?
No, 9032 W. Las Palmaritas Dr. does not have a pool.
Does 9032 W. Las Palmaritas Dr. have accessible units?
No, 9032 W. Las Palmaritas Dr. does not have accessible units.
Does 9032 W. Las Palmaritas Dr. have units with dishwashers?
No, 9032 W. Las Palmaritas Dr. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 9032 W. Las Palmaritas Dr. have units with air conditioning?
No, 9032 W. Las Palmaritas Dr. does not have units with air conditioning.
