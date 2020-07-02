9005 W MELINDA Lane

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

Immaculate home and 1st time being a rental. This spacious 3 bedroom, 2 bath home has been freshly painted, Brand New Carpeting just installed. Large eat-in kitchen as plenty of cabinets and lots of counter space. Stainless steel appliances (New Fridge) with a bar area that opens up to the Great Room. Back yard is a dream, artificial turf, mature landscaping and Arizona room make this a great outdoor space. Brand new washer/dryer included. OH and the BEST Part, this home has a 3 Car Garage! Wonderful neighborhood and a great place that won't last long.