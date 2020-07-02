All apartments in Peoria
Last updated May 22 2020 at 10:54 AM

9005 W MELINDA Lane

9005 West Melinda Lane · No Longer Available
Location

9005 West Melinda Lane, Peoria, AZ 85382
Deer Village

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
fireplace
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Immaculate home and 1st time being a rental. This spacious 3 bedroom, 2 bath home has been freshly painted, Brand New Carpeting just installed. Large eat-in kitchen as plenty of cabinets and lots of counter space. Stainless steel appliances (New Fridge) with a bar area that opens up to the Great Room. Back yard is a dream, artificial turf, mature landscaping and Arizona room make this a great outdoor space. Brand new washer/dryer included. OH and the BEST Part, this home has a 3 Car Garage! Wonderful neighborhood and a great place that won't last long.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9005 W MELINDA Lane have any available units?
9005 W MELINDA Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Peoria, AZ.
How much is rent in Peoria, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Peoria Rent Report.
What amenities does 9005 W MELINDA Lane have?
Some of 9005 W MELINDA Lane's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9005 W MELINDA Lane currently offering any rent specials?
9005 W MELINDA Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9005 W MELINDA Lane pet-friendly?
No, 9005 W MELINDA Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Peoria.
Does 9005 W MELINDA Lane offer parking?
Yes, 9005 W MELINDA Lane offers parking.
Does 9005 W MELINDA Lane have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 9005 W MELINDA Lane offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 9005 W MELINDA Lane have a pool?
No, 9005 W MELINDA Lane does not have a pool.
Does 9005 W MELINDA Lane have accessible units?
No, 9005 W MELINDA Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 9005 W MELINDA Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 9005 W MELINDA Lane has units with dishwashers.

