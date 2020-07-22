8940 West Olive Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities in unit laundry Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly gym pool

Townhouse for rent in Peoria! Come and see your new home in this gated community. This is a 3 bed 2 bath townhouse and is ready for move in (washer and dryer included). This community also offers a pool and access to a gym.

Gate Code: #8011

Please apply at rently.com.



Move in costs

Prorated Rent + tax + $200 admin fee.+ $1425 Security Deposit.

Pets are allowed. Pet fee is $250 and pet rent is $20 a month. (No aggressive breeds)



If you have any questions please contact: rhall@cornerstone-mgt.com

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.