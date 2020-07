Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher ceiling fan fireplace oven refrigerator

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace oven patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities

This single level, 3-bedroom, 2 bath home is just minutes from the 101 freeway, Westgate, parks, shopping, dining and more! Perfect for individuals or families stationed at Luke Force Base which is just 5 miles away. Ready for move-in, Freshly paint inside, ceiling fans throughout. tile on kitchen and bathrooms, wood laminate throughout for easy maintenance. Must See!!!