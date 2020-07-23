All apartments in Peoria
Last updated May 25 2019 at 2:26 AM

8858 W VILLA RITA Drive

8858 West Villa Rita Drive · No Longer Available
Location

8858 West Villa Rita Drive, Peoria, AZ 85382

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
NICE 3 BEDROOM, 2 BATH HOME. LARGE LIVING ROOM WITH VAULTED CEILINGS AND FIREPLACE. NICELY LANDSCAPED LOW MAINTENACE YARD. NICE OPEN KITCHEN AND LARGE MASTER WITH DOUBLE SINKS

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8858 W VILLA RITA Drive have any available units?
8858 W VILLA RITA Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Peoria, AZ.
How much is rent in Peoria, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Peoria Rent Report.
What amenities does 8858 W VILLA RITA Drive have?
Some of 8858 W VILLA RITA Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8858 W VILLA RITA Drive currently offering any rent specials?
8858 W VILLA RITA Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8858 W VILLA RITA Drive pet-friendly?
No, 8858 W VILLA RITA Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Peoria.
Does 8858 W VILLA RITA Drive offer parking?
No, 8858 W VILLA RITA Drive does not offer parking.
Does 8858 W VILLA RITA Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8858 W VILLA RITA Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8858 W VILLA RITA Drive have a pool?
No, 8858 W VILLA RITA Drive does not have a pool.
Does 8858 W VILLA RITA Drive have accessible units?
No, 8858 W VILLA RITA Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 8858 W VILLA RITA Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8858 W VILLA RITA Drive has units with dishwashers.
