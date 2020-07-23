Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Peoria
Find more places like 8858 W VILLA RITA Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Peoria, AZ
/
8858 W VILLA RITA Drive
Last updated May 25 2019 at 2:26 AM
1 of 30
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
8858 W VILLA RITA Drive
8858 West Villa Rita Drive
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Peoria
See all
Apartments with Pools
See all
Pet Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Location
8858 West Villa Rita Drive, Peoria, AZ 85382
Amenities
patio / balcony
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
NICE 3 BEDROOM, 2 BATH HOME. LARGE LIVING ROOM WITH VAULTED CEILINGS AND FIREPLACE. NICELY LANDSCAPED LOW MAINTENACE YARD. NICE OPEN KITCHEN AND LARGE MASTER WITH DOUBLE SINKS
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 8858 W VILLA RITA Drive have any available units?
8858 W VILLA RITA Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Peoria, AZ
.
How much is rent in Peoria, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Peoria Rent Report
.
What amenities does 8858 W VILLA RITA Drive have?
Some of 8858 W VILLA RITA Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 8858 W VILLA RITA Drive currently offering any rent specials?
8858 W VILLA RITA Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8858 W VILLA RITA Drive pet-friendly?
No, 8858 W VILLA RITA Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Peoria
.
Does 8858 W VILLA RITA Drive offer parking?
No, 8858 W VILLA RITA Drive does not offer parking.
Does 8858 W VILLA RITA Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8858 W VILLA RITA Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8858 W VILLA RITA Drive have a pool?
No, 8858 W VILLA RITA Drive does not have a pool.
Does 8858 W VILLA RITA Drive have accessible units?
No, 8858 W VILLA RITA Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 8858 W VILLA RITA Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8858 W VILLA RITA Drive has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How to Transfer Utilities to Your New Apartment
7 Amenities That Will Make You Want to Rent Forever
Moving with a Pet: Rules and Regulations you Need to Know
Budgeting Tips: A Breakdown of Renter Expenses
Furnished Apartments 101 – Pros and Cons
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
Elevation Plaza Del Rio
13310 North Plaza Del Rio Boulevard
Peoria, AZ 85381
Enclave at Arrowhead
8092 W Paradise Ln
Peoria, AZ 85382
Vue Park West
9680 W Northern Ave
Peoria, AZ 85345
Waterford at Peoria
14109 N 83rd Ave
Peoria, AZ 85381
Sky at P83 Apartments
14300 N 83rd Ave
Peoria, AZ 85381
Napa Place
11600 N 75th Ave
Peoria, AZ 85345
The Place at Santana Village
7606 W Peoria Ave
Peoria, AZ 85345
Visions Apartment Homes
13720 N 88th Ln
Peoria, AZ 85381
Similar Pages
Peoria 1 Bedroom Apartments
Peoria 2 Bedroom Apartments
Peoria Apartments with Pools
Peoria Pet Friendly Apartments
Peoria Studio Apartments
Pinal County Apartments
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Phoenix, AZ
Mesa, AZ
Scottsdale, AZ
Chandler, AZ
Tempe, AZ
Glendale, AZ
Gilbert, AZ
Surprise, AZ
Avondale, AZ
Goodyear, AZ
Casa Grande, AZ
Prescott, AZ
Queen Creek, AZ
Prescott Valley, AZ
Fountain Hills, AZ
Sun City, AZ
Apache Junction, AZ
Anthem, AZ
Tolleson, AZ
Litchfield Park, AZ
Nearby Neighborhoods
Fletcher Heights
Apartments Near Colleges
Arizona State University-Tempe
GateWay Community College
Mesa Community College
Rio Salado College
Yavapai College