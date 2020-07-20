All apartments in Peoria
Last updated June 8 2019 at 11:08 AM

8853 W SALTER Drive

8853 West Salter Drive · No Longer Available
Location

8853 West Salter Drive, Peoria, AZ 85382
Deer Village

Amenities

dishwasher
garage
fireplace
microwave
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Great Peoria location, 4 bed 2.5 baths 2 car garage, large grassy backyard. Property borders grassy common area to back and West. Close to Coyote Hills Elementary, and Sunrise Mtn HS.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8853 W SALTER Drive have any available units?
8853 W SALTER Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Peoria, AZ.
How much is rent in Peoria, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Peoria Rent Report.
What amenities does 8853 W SALTER Drive have?
Some of 8853 W SALTER Drive's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8853 W SALTER Drive currently offering any rent specials?
8853 W SALTER Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8853 W SALTER Drive pet-friendly?
No, 8853 W SALTER Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Peoria.
Does 8853 W SALTER Drive offer parking?
Yes, 8853 W SALTER Drive offers parking.
Does 8853 W SALTER Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8853 W SALTER Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8853 W SALTER Drive have a pool?
No, 8853 W SALTER Drive does not have a pool.
Does 8853 W SALTER Drive have accessible units?
No, 8853 W SALTER Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 8853 W SALTER Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8853 W SALTER Drive has units with dishwashers.
