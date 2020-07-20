Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Peoria
Find more places like 8853 W SALTER Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Peoria, AZ
/
8853 W SALTER Drive
Last updated June 8 2019 at 11:08 AM
1 of 18
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
8853 W SALTER Drive
8853 West Salter Drive
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Peoria
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Location
8853 West Salter Drive, Peoria, AZ 85382
Deer Village
Amenities
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
microwave
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Great Peoria location, 4 bed 2.5 baths 2 car garage, large grassy backyard. Property borders grassy common area to back and West. Close to Coyote Hills Elementary, and Sunrise Mtn HS.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Other.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 8853 W SALTER Drive have any available units?
8853 W SALTER Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Peoria, AZ
.
How much is rent in Peoria, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Peoria Rent Report
.
What amenities does 8853 W SALTER Drive have?
Some of 8853 W SALTER Drive's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 8853 W SALTER Drive currently offering any rent specials?
8853 W SALTER Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8853 W SALTER Drive pet-friendly?
No, 8853 W SALTER Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Peoria
.
Does 8853 W SALTER Drive offer parking?
Yes, 8853 W SALTER Drive offers parking.
Does 8853 W SALTER Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8853 W SALTER Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8853 W SALTER Drive have a pool?
No, 8853 W SALTER Drive does not have a pool.
Does 8853 W SALTER Drive have accessible units?
No, 8853 W SALTER Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 8853 W SALTER Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8853 W SALTER Drive has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
The Best & Worst Cities for Dating 2019
How to Negotiate a Lease Renewal for Your Apartment
What Makes Your Apartment Cost More?
Condo vs. Apartment: Differences, Pros, and Cons
How to Negotiate Rent With Your Landlord or a Property Management Company
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
Stadium Vue Townhomes
7677 W Paradise Ln
Peoria, AZ 85382
Elevation Plaza Del Rio
13310 North Plaza Del Rio Boulevard
Peoria, AZ 85381
Sonoma Ridge
8201 W Beardsley Rd
Peoria, AZ 85382
Sky at P83 Apartments
14300 N 83rd Ave
Peoria, AZ 85381
The Place at Santana Village
7606 W Peoria Ave
Peoria, AZ 85345
Villa Vita Apartments by Mark-Taylor
8175 W Ludlow Dr
Peoria, AZ 85381
Visions Apartment Homes
13720 N 88th Ln
Peoria, AZ 85381
Villas on Olive
8201 West Olive Avenue
Peoria, AZ 85345
Similar Pages
Peoria 1 Bedroom Apartments
Peoria 2 Bedroom Apartments
Peoria Apartments with Pools
Peoria Pet Friendly Apartments
Peoria Studio Apartments
Pinal County Apartments
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Phoenix, AZ
Mesa, AZ
Scottsdale, AZ
Chandler, AZ
Tempe, AZ
Glendale, AZ
Gilbert, AZ
Surprise, AZ
Avondale, AZ
Goodyear, AZ
Casa Grande, AZ
Prescott, AZ
Queen Creek, AZ
Prescott Valley, AZ
Fountain Hills, AZ
Sun City, AZ
Apache Junction, AZ
Anthem, AZ
Tolleson, AZ
Litchfield Park, AZ
Nearby Neighborhoods
Fletcher Heights
Apartments Near Colleges
Arizona State University-Tempe
GateWay Community College
Mesa Community College
Rio Salado College
Yavapai College