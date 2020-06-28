8834 W MICHELLE Drive

Great family home and ready to move into. Large famly room and Kitchen. Perfect floor plan for small to large family. Located mintues from freeways, great shopping, grocery stores, movie theaters, etc.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
