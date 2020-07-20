Rent Calculator
8825 W Royal Palm Rd
8825 W Royal Palm Rd
8825 West Royal Palm Road
No Longer Available
Location
8825 West Royal Palm Road, Peoria, AZ 85345
Amenities
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
pet friendly
-
No Cats Allowed
(RLNE4741220)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 8825 W Royal Palm Rd have any available units?
8825 W Royal Palm Rd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Peoria, AZ
.
How much is rent in Peoria, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Peoria Rent Report
.
Is 8825 W Royal Palm Rd currently offering any rent specials?
8825 W Royal Palm Rd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8825 W Royal Palm Rd pet-friendly?
Yes, 8825 W Royal Palm Rd is pet friendly.
Does 8825 W Royal Palm Rd offer parking?
No, 8825 W Royal Palm Rd does not offer parking.
Does 8825 W Royal Palm Rd have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8825 W Royal Palm Rd does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8825 W Royal Palm Rd have a pool?
No, 8825 W Royal Palm Rd does not have a pool.
Does 8825 W Royal Palm Rd have accessible units?
No, 8825 W Royal Palm Rd does not have accessible units.
Does 8825 W Royal Palm Rd have units with dishwashers?
No, 8825 W Royal Palm Rd does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 8825 W Royal Palm Rd have units with air conditioning?
No, 8825 W Royal Palm Rd does not have units with air conditioning.
