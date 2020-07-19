All apartments in Peoria
Find more places like 8781 W SHAW BUTTE Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Peoria, AZ
/
8781 W SHAW BUTTE Drive
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

8781 W SHAW BUTTE Drive

8781 West Shaw Butte Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Peoria
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

8781 West Shaw Butte Drive, Peoria, AZ 85345

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Perfect starter home! This is it! Three bedrooms, two bathrooms, 2-car garage, all appliances included and a storage shed in the backyard. Available immediately and shows great! Brand new A/C unit just installed, and brand new landscape watering system just installed in Nov 2018. Beautiful wood plank tiled floors, new paint, carpeting in all the bedrooms, and epoxy coating on the garage floor. Low maintenance front yard, and artificial turf in the backyard. The kitchen has black granite countertops, white cabinets, stainless steel appliances. Inside laundry room with washer and dryer included. This is a great location for commuting, in a quiet neighborhood, and the property is in an HOA subdivision. NO SMOKING OR VAPING ALLOWED.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8781 W SHAW BUTTE Drive have any available units?
8781 W SHAW BUTTE Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Peoria, AZ.
How much is rent in Peoria, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Peoria Rent Report.
What amenities does 8781 W SHAW BUTTE Drive have?
Some of 8781 W SHAW BUTTE Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8781 W SHAW BUTTE Drive currently offering any rent specials?
8781 W SHAW BUTTE Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8781 W SHAW BUTTE Drive pet-friendly?
No, 8781 W SHAW BUTTE Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Peoria.
Does 8781 W SHAW BUTTE Drive offer parking?
Yes, 8781 W SHAW BUTTE Drive offers parking.
Does 8781 W SHAW BUTTE Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 8781 W SHAW BUTTE Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 8781 W SHAW BUTTE Drive have a pool?
No, 8781 W SHAW BUTTE Drive does not have a pool.
Does 8781 W SHAW BUTTE Drive have accessible units?
No, 8781 W SHAW BUTTE Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 8781 W SHAW BUTTE Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8781 W SHAW BUTTE Drive has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Rental Inspection Checklist – What to Look For
Furnished Apartments 101 – Pros and Cons
How to Negotiate Rent With Your Landlord or a Property Management Company
The Best Cities for Singles 2019
How to Find a Roommate – 7 Tips
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Stadium Vue Townhomes
7677 W Paradise Ln
Peoria, AZ 85382
Sonoma Ridge
8201 W Beardsley Rd
Peoria, AZ 85382
Enclave at Arrowhead
8092 W Paradise Ln
Peoria, AZ 85382
Vue Park West
9680 W Northern Ave
Peoria, AZ 85345
Sky at P83 Apartments
14300 N 83rd Ave
Peoria, AZ 85381
The Place at Santana Village
7606 W Peoria Ave
Peoria, AZ 85345
Christopher Todd Communities on Happy Valley
11903 W Happy Valley Rd
Peoria, AZ 85383
Villas on Olive
8201 West Olive Avenue
Peoria, AZ 85345

Similar Pages

Peoria 1 BedroomsPeoria 2 Bedrooms
Peoria Apartments with PoolsPeoria Pet Friendly Places
Peoria Studio ApartmentsPinal County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Phoenix, AZMesa, AZScottsdale, AZChandler, AZTempe, AZGlendale, AZGilbert, AZ
Surprise, AZAvondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZPrescott, AZQueen Creek, AZPrescott Valley, AZ
Fountain Hills, AZSun City, AZApache Junction, AZAnthem, AZTolleson, AZLitchfield Park, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

Fletcher Heights

Apartments Near Colleges

Arizona State University-TempeGateWay Community College
Mesa Community CollegeRio Salado College
Yavapai College