8781 W SHAW BUTTE Drive

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher garage stainless steel

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher fireplace granite counters in unit laundry patio / balcony refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities on-site laundry parking garage

Perfect starter home! This is it! Three bedrooms, two bathrooms, 2-car garage, all appliances included and a storage shed in the backyard. Available immediately and shows great! Brand new A/C unit just installed, and brand new landscape watering system just installed in Nov 2018. Beautiful wood plank tiled floors, new paint, carpeting in all the bedrooms, and epoxy coating on the garage floor. Low maintenance front yard, and artificial turf in the backyard. The kitchen has black granite countertops, white cabinets, stainless steel appliances. Inside laundry room with washer and dryer included. This is a great location for commuting, in a quiet neighborhood, and the property is in an HOA subdivision. NO SMOKING OR VAPING ALLOWED.