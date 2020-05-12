All apartments in Peoria
8781 W DESERT Trail

8781 West Desert Trail · No Longer Available
Location

8781 West Desert Trail, Peoria, AZ 85381

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
fireplace
carpet
oven
refrigerator
Property Amenities
Come take a look at this gorgeous Peoria home! 5 bedroom, 3 bathroom. Spacious kitchen with island!Very nice master bath! Seperate bath and tub, plus 2 sinks! Tile and carpet throughout. Freshly painted walls! Stop by today!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8781 W DESERT Trail have any available units?
8781 W DESERT Trail doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Peoria, AZ.
How much is rent in Peoria, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Peoria Rent Report.
What amenities does 8781 W DESERT Trail have?
Some of 8781 W DESERT Trail's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8781 W DESERT Trail currently offering any rent specials?
8781 W DESERT Trail isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8781 W DESERT Trail pet-friendly?
No, 8781 W DESERT Trail is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Peoria.
Does 8781 W DESERT Trail offer parking?
No, 8781 W DESERT Trail does not offer parking.
Does 8781 W DESERT Trail have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8781 W DESERT Trail does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8781 W DESERT Trail have a pool?
No, 8781 W DESERT Trail does not have a pool.
Does 8781 W DESERT Trail have accessible units?
No, 8781 W DESERT Trail does not have accessible units.
Does 8781 W DESERT Trail have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8781 W DESERT Trail has units with dishwashers.
