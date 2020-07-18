All apartments in Peoria
Last updated March 26 2019 at 4:02 PM

8765 West Christopher Michael Lane

8765 West Christopher Michael Lane · No Longer Available
Location

8765 West Christopher Michael Lane, Peoria, AZ 85345

Amenities

pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Check out this charming home that offers 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, and 1,663 sq ft of living space. Professionally managed by FirstKey Homes. Call our National Leasing Center at 844.395.3959 for more information on this home or for assistance with scheduling a self-tour. Apply for this home or schedule your own Self-Tour at www.firstkeyhomes.com. Up to three pets are allowed per home; pet fees may vary depending on market, Homeowner's Association, or local ordinances. Service animals will not incur pet fees and will be verified with documentation. Please ask about breed restrictions. Rents are subject to change at any time. Arizona residents may be subject to local taxes and processing fees.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8765 West Christopher Michael Lane have any available units?
8765 West Christopher Michael Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Peoria, AZ.
How much is rent in Peoria, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Peoria Rent Report.
Is 8765 West Christopher Michael Lane currently offering any rent specials?
8765 West Christopher Michael Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8765 West Christopher Michael Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 8765 West Christopher Michael Lane is pet friendly.
Does 8765 West Christopher Michael Lane offer parking?
No, 8765 West Christopher Michael Lane does not offer parking.
Does 8765 West Christopher Michael Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8765 West Christopher Michael Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8765 West Christopher Michael Lane have a pool?
No, 8765 West Christopher Michael Lane does not have a pool.
Does 8765 West Christopher Michael Lane have accessible units?
No, 8765 West Christopher Michael Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 8765 West Christopher Michael Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 8765 West Christopher Michael Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 8765 West Christopher Michael Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 8765 West Christopher Michael Lane does not have units with air conditioning.
