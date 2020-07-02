8715 W TOWNLEY Avenue

8715 West Townley Avenue, Peoria, AZ 85345 Westgreen Estates
Amenities
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
microwave
refrigerator
Beautiful 3 bed, 2 bath home w/ 2 car garage. Fresh interior and exterior paint. Full covered patio with large grass back yard. Close to Westgate entertainment district, shopping, restaurants, and the 101 freeway. RV gate & parking. No HOA
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
