Peoria, AZ
8713 N 112TH Avenue
Last updated September 17 2019 at 3:08 AM

8713 N 112TH Avenue

8713 North 112th Avenue · No Longer Available
Peoria
Location

8713 North 112th Avenue, Peoria, AZ 85345
Barclays Suncliff

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
refrigerator
2 bedroom, 2 bath, great location near freeway and no neighbor behind. Updates throughout, great starter home, includes washer, dryer and refrigerator. nice backyard, Immaculately maintained.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8713 N 112TH Avenue have any available units?
8713 N 112TH Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Peoria, AZ.
How much is rent in Peoria, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Peoria Rent Report.
What amenities does 8713 N 112TH Avenue have?
Some of 8713 N 112TH Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8713 N 112TH Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
8713 N 112TH Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8713 N 112TH Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 8713 N 112TH Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Peoria.
Does 8713 N 112TH Avenue offer parking?
No, 8713 N 112TH Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 8713 N 112TH Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 8713 N 112TH Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 8713 N 112TH Avenue have a pool?
No, 8713 N 112TH Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 8713 N 112TH Avenue have accessible units?
No, 8713 N 112TH Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 8713 N 112TH Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8713 N 112TH Avenue has units with dishwashers.
