Last updated September 17 2019 at 3:08 AM
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
8713 N 112TH Avenue
8713 North 112th Avenue
·
No Longer Available
Location
8713 North 112th Avenue, Peoria, AZ 85345
Barclays Suncliff
Amenities
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
2 bedroom, 2 bath, great location near freeway and no neighbor behind. Updates throughout, great starter home, includes washer, dryer and refrigerator. nice backyard, Immaculately maintained.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 8713 N 112TH Avenue have any available units?
8713 N 112TH Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Peoria, AZ
.
How much is rent in Peoria, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Peoria Rent Report
.
What amenities does 8713 N 112TH Avenue have?
Some of 8713 N 112TH Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 8713 N 112TH Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
8713 N 112TH Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8713 N 112TH Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 8713 N 112TH Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Peoria
.
Does 8713 N 112TH Avenue offer parking?
No, 8713 N 112TH Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 8713 N 112TH Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 8713 N 112TH Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 8713 N 112TH Avenue have a pool?
No, 8713 N 112TH Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 8713 N 112TH Avenue have accessible units?
No, 8713 N 112TH Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 8713 N 112TH Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8713 N 112TH Avenue has units with dishwashers.
