Last updated May 28 2019 at 10:53 AM

8702 W. Townley Ave

8702 West Townley Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

8702 West Townley Avenue, Peoria, AZ 85345
Westgreen Estates

Amenities

pool
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
pool
-

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4906046)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8702 W. Townley Ave have any available units?
8702 W. Townley Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Peoria, AZ.
How much is rent in Peoria, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Peoria Rent Report.
Is 8702 W. Townley Ave currently offering any rent specials?
8702 W. Townley Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8702 W. Townley Ave pet-friendly?
No, 8702 W. Townley Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Peoria.
Does 8702 W. Townley Ave offer parking?
No, 8702 W. Townley Ave does not offer parking.
Does 8702 W. Townley Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8702 W. Townley Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8702 W. Townley Ave have a pool?
Yes, 8702 W. Townley Ave has a pool.
Does 8702 W. Townley Ave have accessible units?
No, 8702 W. Townley Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 8702 W. Townley Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 8702 W. Townley Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 8702 W. Townley Ave have units with air conditioning?
No, 8702 W. Townley Ave does not have units with air conditioning.
