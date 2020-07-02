Rent Calculator
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
8702 W BECKER Lane
8702 West Becker Lane
·
No Longer Available
Location
8702 West Becker Lane, Peoria, AZ 85345
Amenities
patio / balcony
dishwasher
recently renovated
fireplace
microwave
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Well taken care home 4 beds, brand new appliances (NO FRIDGE included) Spacious back yard.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 8702 W BECKER Lane have any available units?
8702 W BECKER Lane doesn't have any available units at this time.
Peoria, AZ
.
How much is rent in Peoria, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Peoria Rent Report.
Peoria Rent Report
.
What amenities does 8702 W BECKER Lane have?
Some of 8702 W BECKER Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and recently renovated.
Amenities section
.
Is 8702 W BECKER Lane currently offering any rent specials?
8702 W BECKER Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8702 W BECKER Lane pet-friendly?
No, 8702 W BECKER Lane is not pet friendly.
pet friendly listings in Peoria
.
Does 8702 W BECKER Lane offer parking?
No, 8702 W BECKER Lane does not offer parking.
Does 8702 W BECKER Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8702 W BECKER Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8702 W BECKER Lane have a pool?
No, 8702 W BECKER Lane does not have a pool.
Does 8702 W BECKER Lane have accessible units?
No, 8702 W BECKER Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 8702 W BECKER Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8702 W BECKER Lane has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Moving with a Pet: Rules and Regulations you Need to Know
How to Rent an Apartment Out of State
How to Get an Apartment with Bad Credit (7 Tips)
11 Questions to Ask Potential Roommates
7 Amenities That Will Make You Want to Rent Forever
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Apartments Near Colleges
Arizona State University-Tempe
GateWay Community College
Mesa Community College
Rio Salado College
Yavapai College