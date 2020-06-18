8639 W DAHLIA Drive

Beautiful and Cozy 3 bedroom 2 Bath home in a great Peoria area. High ceilings w/bright and open floor plan welcomes you upon entering the home. Beautiful kitchen with Stainless steel and Black Appliances. Granite countertop. Kitchen Island w/. Breakfast bar counter. This home also has Water Softener and R/O Drinking Water System. A must see.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.
