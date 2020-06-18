All apartments in Peoria
Find more places like 8639 W DAHLIA Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Peoria, AZ
/
8639 W DAHLIA Drive
Last updated August 7 2019 at 3:20 AM

8639 W DAHLIA Drive

8639 West Dahlia Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Peoria
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

8639 West Dahlia Drive, Peoria, AZ 85381

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
parking
stainless steel
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
Beautiful and Cozy 3 bedroom 2 Bath home in a great Peoria area. High ceilings w/bright and open floor plan welcomes you upon entering the home. Beautiful kitchen with Stainless steel and Black Appliances. Granite countertop. Kitchen Island w/. Breakfast bar counter. This home also has Water Softener and R/O Drinking Water System. A must see.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8639 W DAHLIA Drive have any available units?
8639 W DAHLIA Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Peoria, AZ.
How much is rent in Peoria, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Peoria Rent Report.
What amenities does 8639 W DAHLIA Drive have?
Some of 8639 W DAHLIA Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8639 W DAHLIA Drive currently offering any rent specials?
8639 W DAHLIA Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8639 W DAHLIA Drive pet-friendly?
No, 8639 W DAHLIA Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Peoria.
Does 8639 W DAHLIA Drive offer parking?
Yes, 8639 W DAHLIA Drive offers parking.
Does 8639 W DAHLIA Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8639 W DAHLIA Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8639 W DAHLIA Drive have a pool?
No, 8639 W DAHLIA Drive does not have a pool.
Does 8639 W DAHLIA Drive have accessible units?
No, 8639 W DAHLIA Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 8639 W DAHLIA Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8639 W DAHLIA Drive has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Roommate (sample)
The Best & Worst Cities for Dating 2019
5 Tips for Finding the Perfect Roommate
Top Cities For Cat Lovers
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Stadium Vue Townhomes
7677 W Paradise Ln
Peoria, AZ 85382
Elevation Plaza Del Rio
13310 North Plaza Del Rio Boulevard
Peoria, AZ 85381
Tuscany Ridge
8203 W Oraibi Dr
Peoria, AZ 85382
Waterford at Peoria
14109 N 83rd Ave
Peoria, AZ 85381
Napa Place
11600 N 75th Ave
Peoria, AZ 85345
The Place at Santana Village
7606 W Peoria Ave
Peoria, AZ 85345
Visions Apartment Homes
13720 N 88th Ln
Peoria, AZ 85381
Villas on Olive
8201 West Olive Avenue
Peoria, AZ 85345

Similar Pages

Peoria 1 BedroomsPeoria 2 Bedrooms
Peoria Apartments with PoolPeoria Pet Friendly Places
Peoria Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Phoenix, AZMesa, AZScottsdale, AZChandler, AZTempe, AZGlendale, AZGilbert, AZ
Surprise, AZAvondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZPrescott, AZPrescott Valley, AZQueen Creek, AZ
Buckeye, AZFountain Hills, AZSun City, AZApache Junction, AZAnthem, AZTolleson, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

Fletcher Heights

Apartments Near Colleges

Arizona State University-TempeGateWay Community College
Mesa Community CollegeRio Salado College
Yavapai College