8618 W Caribbean Ln
Last updated January 7 2020 at 8:35 AM

8618 W Caribbean Ln

8618 West Caribbean Lane · No Longer Available
Location

8618 West Caribbean Lane, Peoria, AZ 85381

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
internet access
BEAUTIFUL HOME WITH A
SPACIOUS FLOORPLAN
& A FIREPLACE
BREAKFAST NOOK AND GREAT ROOM
TILE, CARPETED AND WOOD LOOK FLOORING
DESERT LANDSCAPING
GRASS IN BACKYARD & A COVERED PATIO
CLOSE TO THE 101 FREEWAY

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8618 W Caribbean Ln have any available units?
8618 W Caribbean Ln doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Peoria, AZ.
How much is rent in Peoria, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Peoria Rent Report.
What amenities does 8618 W Caribbean Ln have?
Some of 8618 W Caribbean Ln's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8618 W Caribbean Ln currently offering any rent specials?
8618 W Caribbean Ln is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8618 W Caribbean Ln pet-friendly?
No, 8618 W Caribbean Ln is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Peoria.
Does 8618 W Caribbean Ln offer parking?
Yes, 8618 W Caribbean Ln offers parking.
Does 8618 W Caribbean Ln have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8618 W Caribbean Ln does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8618 W Caribbean Ln have a pool?
No, 8618 W Caribbean Ln does not have a pool.
Does 8618 W Caribbean Ln have accessible units?
No, 8618 W Caribbean Ln does not have accessible units.
Does 8618 W Caribbean Ln have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8618 W Caribbean Ln has units with dishwashers.

