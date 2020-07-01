8609 W Windrose Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage

Lovely 4Bdrm plan, built as a 3Bdrm W/Sitting room off Master Suite*Unique 3 Split Bedroom floorplan* New Paint and Carpet*Oversized 2 car garage*1 house away from large grass park*Close to great schools and shopping and 101*