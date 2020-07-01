Lovely 4Bdrm plan, built as a 3Bdrm W/Sitting room off Master Suite*Unique 3 Split Bedroom floorplan* New Paint and Carpet*Oversized 2 car garage*1 house away from large grass park*Close to great schools and shopping and 101*
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 8609 W Windrose Drive have any available units?
8609 W Windrose Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Peoria, AZ.
How much is rent in Peoria, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Peoria Rent Report.
What amenities does 8609 W Windrose Drive have?
Some of 8609 W Windrose Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8609 W Windrose Drive currently offering any rent specials?
8609 W Windrose Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.