All apartments in Peoria
Find more places like 8609 W Windrose Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Peoria, AZ
/
8609 W Windrose Drive
Last updated February 18 2020 at 1:04 AM

8609 W Windrose Drive

8609 West Windrose Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Peoria
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

8609 West Windrose Drive, Peoria, AZ 85381

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
microwave
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Lovely 4Bdrm plan, built as a 3Bdrm W/Sitting room off Master Suite*Unique 3 Split Bedroom floorplan* New Paint and Carpet*Oversized 2 car garage*1 house away from large grass park*Close to great schools and shopping and 101*

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8609 W Windrose Drive have any available units?
8609 W Windrose Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Peoria, AZ.
How much is rent in Peoria, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Peoria Rent Report.
What amenities does 8609 W Windrose Drive have?
Some of 8609 W Windrose Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8609 W Windrose Drive currently offering any rent specials?
8609 W Windrose Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8609 W Windrose Drive pet-friendly?
No, 8609 W Windrose Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Peoria.
Does 8609 W Windrose Drive offer parking?
Yes, 8609 W Windrose Drive offers parking.
Does 8609 W Windrose Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8609 W Windrose Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8609 W Windrose Drive have a pool?
No, 8609 W Windrose Drive does not have a pool.
Does 8609 W Windrose Drive have accessible units?
No, 8609 W Windrose Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 8609 W Windrose Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8609 W Windrose Drive has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from an Employer (sample)
Moving with a Pet: Rules and Regulations you Need to Know
Tips for Finding an Apartment in One Week
Micro-Units and Micro-Apartments: What Are They?
5 Things You Should Know About Seasonality in Apartment Renting
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Stadium Vue Townhomes
7677 W Paradise Ln
Peoria, AZ 85382
Flats at Peoria
9680 W Olive Ave
Peoria, AZ 85345
Sonoma Ridge
8201 W Beardsley Rd
Peoria, AZ 85382
Enclave at Arrowhead
8092 W Paradise Ln
Peoria, AZ 85382
Tuscany Ridge
8203 W Oraibi Dr
Peoria, AZ 85382
Sky at P83 Apartments
14300 N 83rd Ave
Peoria, AZ 85381
The Place at Santana Village
7606 W Peoria Ave
Peoria, AZ 85345
Villa Vita Apartments by Mark-Taylor
8175 W Ludlow Dr
Peoria, AZ 85381

Similar Pages

Peoria 1 BedroomsPeoria 2 Bedrooms
Peoria Apartments with PoolPeoria Pet Friendly Places
Peoria Studio ApartmentsPinal County

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Phoenix, AZMesa, AZScottsdale, AZChandler, AZTempe, AZGlendale, AZGilbert, AZ
Surprise, AZAvondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZPrescott, AZPrescott Valley, AZQueen Creek, AZ
Buckeye, AZFountain Hills, AZSun City, AZApache Junction, AZAnthem, AZTolleson, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

Fletcher Heights

Apartments Near Colleges

Arizona State University-TempeGateWay Community College
Mesa Community CollegeRio Salado College
Yavapai College