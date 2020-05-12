All apartments in Peoria
Find more places like 8582 N 107TH Lane.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Peoria, AZ
/
8582 N 107TH Lane
Last updated May 15 2019 at 1:57 AM

8582 N 107TH Lane

8582 North 107th Lane · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Peoria
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

8582 North 107th Lane, Peoria, AZ 85345
Country Meadows

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
Golf course lot in Peoria!! 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom home with large great room. Kitchen has a breakfast nook. Covered patio and fruit trees in the backyard. $150 Administration Fee due at Move in. No cats please

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8582 N 107TH Lane have any available units?
8582 N 107TH Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Peoria, AZ.
How much is rent in Peoria, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Peoria Rent Report.
What amenities does 8582 N 107TH Lane have?
Some of 8582 N 107TH Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8582 N 107TH Lane currently offering any rent specials?
8582 N 107TH Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8582 N 107TH Lane pet-friendly?
No, 8582 N 107TH Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Peoria.
Does 8582 N 107TH Lane offer parking?
No, 8582 N 107TH Lane does not offer parking.
Does 8582 N 107TH Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8582 N 107TH Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8582 N 107TH Lane have a pool?
No, 8582 N 107TH Lane does not have a pool.
Does 8582 N 107TH Lane have accessible units?
No, 8582 N 107TH Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 8582 N 107TH Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8582 N 107TH Lane has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Best Practices for Choosing a Neighborhood for a Family
Top 10 Tips for Saving on Rent
How Much Should I Spend on Rent?
7 Tips for Finding Pet-Friendly Apartments
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Elevation Plaza Del Rio
13310 North Plaza Del Rio Boulevard
Peoria, AZ 85381
Sonoma Ridge
8201 W Beardsley Rd
Peoria, AZ 85382
Waterford at Peoria
14109 N 83rd Ave
Peoria, AZ 85381
Sky at P83 Apartments
14300 N 83rd Ave
Peoria, AZ 85381
Napa Place
11600 N 75th Ave
Peoria, AZ 85345
Villa Vita Apartments by Mark-Taylor
8175 W Ludlow Dr
Peoria, AZ 85381
Visions Apartment Homes
13720 N 88th Ln
Peoria, AZ 85381
Villas on Olive
8201 West Olive Avenue
Peoria, AZ 85345

Similar Pages

Peoria 1 BedroomsPeoria 2 Bedrooms
Peoria Apartments with PoolPeoria Pet Friendly Places
Peoria Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Phoenix, AZMesa, AZScottsdale, AZChandler, AZTempe, AZGlendale, AZGilbert, AZ
Surprise, AZAvondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZPrescott, AZPrescott Valley, AZQueen Creek, AZ
Buckeye, AZFountain Hills, AZSun City, AZApache Junction, AZAnthem, AZTolleson, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

Fletcher Heights

Apartments Near Colleges

Arizona State University-TempeGateWay Community College
Mesa Community CollegeRio Salado College
Yavapai College