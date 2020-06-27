Rent Calculator
8525 W Windrose Dr
8525 West Windrose Drive
·
No Longer Available
Location
8525 West Windrose Drive, Peoria, AZ 85381
Amenities
w/d hookup
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
parking
garage
3 Bedroom + 2 Bath close to the 101! Kitchen features refrigerator, range/oven and dishwasher. This beautiful home has double master bedrooms, formal dining and living room with fireplace.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 8525 W Windrose Dr have any available units?
8525 W Windrose Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Peoria, AZ
.
How much is rent in Peoria, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Peoria Rent Report
.
What amenities does 8525 W Windrose Dr have?
Some of 8525 W Windrose Dr's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 8525 W Windrose Dr currently offering any rent specials?
8525 W Windrose Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8525 W Windrose Dr pet-friendly?
No, 8525 W Windrose Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Peoria
.
Does 8525 W Windrose Dr offer parking?
Yes, 8525 W Windrose Dr offers parking.
Does 8525 W Windrose Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8525 W Windrose Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8525 W Windrose Dr have a pool?
No, 8525 W Windrose Dr does not have a pool.
Does 8525 W Windrose Dr have accessible units?
No, 8525 W Windrose Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 8525 W Windrose Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8525 W Windrose Dr has units with dishwashers.
