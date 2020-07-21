8503 West Coyote Drive, Peoria, AZ 85383 Westwing Mountain
Amenities
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
recently renovated
fireplace
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Don't miss your opportunity to RENT IN WESTWING MOUNTAIN! Spacious living room with cozy gas fireplace. Nicely upgraded kitchen with top-quality cabinets. Granite counter tops. Gas Cook top. Combination wall ovens. Master bedroom with bay window and patio door. Master bedroom and bathroom on downstairs. Ceramic tiles for wet and high traffic area. Upgraded carpet. Spacious loft.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 8503 W Coyote Drive have any available units?
8503 W Coyote Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Peoria, AZ.
How much is rent in Peoria, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Peoria Rent Report.
What amenities does 8503 W Coyote Drive have?
Some of 8503 W Coyote Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8503 W Coyote Drive currently offering any rent specials?
8503 W Coyote Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.