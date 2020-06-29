8431 W Wethersfield Road

Amenities

Darling 3 Bdrm,2 bath located in Peoria on a quiet cul-de-sac. Boasts a Lrg open concept Great Rm, Eat in Kitchen has Lrg Island, peninsula & Dining area w/bay window,Reverse osmosis, Granite, S/S Appliances,Dark wood cabinetry, lrg pantry & tons of cabinet space. Oversized master raised vanity, dual sinks,soaking tub/walk in shower &walk-in closet. Ceramic Ceramic floors through out, Vaulted ceilings, 2 car garage w/ side access door and 2nd refrigerator. Backyard is perfect for entertaining w/beautiful with extended patio, grass and low maintenance landscape. Located minutes from tons of great shopping & dining! High ranking schools,Easy access to 101 freeway and route 60/grand ave .Community amenities include, green belts and walking trails.Quick move-in!! Dogs/Cats will be considered on case-by-case basis w/a NRF $500 pet deposit/ Owner is looking for a reasonable credit score & clean rental history. Rent is $1600+4%/ $1600 Sec Dep,NRF $150 setup fee, $55NRF app fee per prsn 18+must apply.TO SET UP VIEWING please text 6236959691