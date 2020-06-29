All apartments in Peoria
8431 W Wethersfield Road

8431 West Wethersfield Road · No Longer Available
Location

8431 West Wethersfield Road, Peoria, AZ 85381

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
pool
Unit Amenities
bathtub
granite counters
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
pet friendly
elevator
parking
pool
garage
Darling 3 Bdrm,2 bath located in Peoria on a quiet cul-de-sac. Boasts a Lrg open concept Great Rm, Eat in Kitchen has Lrg Island, peninsula & Dining area w/bay window,Reverse osmosis, Granite, S/S Appliances,Dark wood cabinetry, lrg pantry & tons of cabinet space. Oversized master raised vanity, dual sinks,soaking tub/walk in shower &walk-in closet. Ceramic Ceramic floors through out, Vaulted ceilings, 2 car garage w/ side access door and 2nd refrigerator. Backyard is perfect for entertaining w/beautiful with extended patio, grass and low maintenance landscape. Located minutes from tons of great shopping & dining! High ranking schools,Easy access to 101 freeway and route 60/grand ave .Community amenities include, green belts and walking trails.Quick move-in!! Dogs/Cats will be considered on case-by-case basis w/a NRF $500 pet deposit/ Owner is looking for a reasonable credit score & clean rental history. Rent is $1600+4%/ $1600 Sec Dep,NRF $150 setup fee, $55NRF app fee per prsn 18+must apply.TO SET UP VIEWING please text 6236959691

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8431 W Wethersfield Road have any available units?
8431 W Wethersfield Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Peoria, AZ.
How much is rent in Peoria, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Peoria Rent Report.
What amenities does 8431 W Wethersfield Road have?
Some of 8431 W Wethersfield Road's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8431 W Wethersfield Road currently offering any rent specials?
8431 W Wethersfield Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8431 W Wethersfield Road pet-friendly?
Yes, 8431 W Wethersfield Road is pet friendly.
Does 8431 W Wethersfield Road offer parking?
Yes, 8431 W Wethersfield Road offers parking.
Does 8431 W Wethersfield Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8431 W Wethersfield Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8431 W Wethersfield Road have a pool?
Yes, 8431 W Wethersfield Road has a pool.
Does 8431 W Wethersfield Road have accessible units?
No, 8431 W Wethersfield Road does not have accessible units.
Does 8431 W Wethersfield Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 8431 W Wethersfield Road does not have units with dishwashers.

