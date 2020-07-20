All apartments in Peoria
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

8414 W Alice Ave

8414 West Alice Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

8414 West Alice Avenue, Peoria, AZ 85345

Amenities

Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
microwave
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Looking for a home with a separate Casita in Peoria? Look no further as this property is a gem! Both separate-detached spaces are very open floor plans. The Main house features 4-Bedrooms, 2-full Bathrooms with an attached 2-car garage, laminate and tile flooring throughout the home, Kitchen with all appliances, Dining Room, Living Room, Den featuring French doors, the bedrooms feature large built out closets! For your added convenience this home features a dryer, simply bring your own washing machine. The Casita features a 1-Bedroom, 1-bathroom with an attached 2-car garage that could be used as a workshop, Kitchen with all appliances, Living coupled with dining area! The property additionally features RV Parking. Peoria Schools!!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8414 W Alice Ave have any available units?
8414 W Alice Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Peoria, AZ.
How much is rent in Peoria, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Peoria Rent Report.
What amenities does 8414 W Alice Ave have?
Some of 8414 W Alice Ave's amenities include w/d hookup, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8414 W Alice Ave currently offering any rent specials?
8414 W Alice Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8414 W Alice Ave pet-friendly?
No, 8414 W Alice Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Peoria.
Does 8414 W Alice Ave offer parking?
Yes, 8414 W Alice Ave offers parking.
Does 8414 W Alice Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8414 W Alice Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8414 W Alice Ave have a pool?
No, 8414 W Alice Ave does not have a pool.
Does 8414 W Alice Ave have accessible units?
No, 8414 W Alice Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 8414 W Alice Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8414 W Alice Ave has units with dishwashers.
