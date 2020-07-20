8414 W Alice Ave

Amenities

w/d hookup dishwasher garage air conditioning ceiling fan microwave

Looking for a home with a separate Casita in Peoria? Look no further as this property is a gem! Both separate-detached spaces are very open floor plans. The Main house features 4-Bedrooms, 2-full Bathrooms with an attached 2-car garage, laminate and tile flooring throughout the home, Kitchen with all appliances, Dining Room, Living Room, Den featuring French doors, the bedrooms feature large built out closets! For your added convenience this home features a dryer, simply bring your own washing machine. The Casita features a 1-Bedroom, 1-bathroom with an attached 2-car garage that could be used as a workshop, Kitchen with all appliances, Living coupled with dining area! The property additionally features RV Parking. Peoria Schools!!