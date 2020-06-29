8377 W. Melinda Lane

Amenities

Available 10/01/19



Gated Community with prime location in North Peoria, close to schools, shopping, and loop 101. This unfurnished home features tile floors, granite countertops, and low maintenance backyard patio. Large great room plan with eat-in kitchen and plenty of space. Monthly $30.00 APS Solar Credit. Wired for camera and security monitoring. Heated community pool.

