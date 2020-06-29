All apartments in Peoria
Last updated September 30 2019 at 12:14 PM

8377 W. Melinda Lane

8377 West Melinda Lane · No Longer Available
Location

8377 West Melinda Lane, Peoria, AZ 85382

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
garbage disposal
dishwasher
dogs allowed
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
garbage disposal
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
pool
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Available 10/01/19 Gated and Prime Location Patio Home - Property Id: 157577

Gated Community with prime location in North Peoria, close to schools, shopping, and loop 101. This unfurnished home features tile floors, granite countertops, and low maintenance backyard patio. Large great room plan with eat-in kitchen and plenty of space. Monthly $30.00 APS Solar Credit. Wired for camera and security monitoring. Heated community pool.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://turbo.rent/s/157577p
Property Id 157577

(RLNE5164990)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8377 W. Melinda Lane have any available units?
8377 W. Melinda Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Peoria, AZ.
How much is rent in Peoria, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Peoria Rent Report.
What amenities does 8377 W. Melinda Lane have?
Some of 8377 W. Melinda Lane's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8377 W. Melinda Lane currently offering any rent specials?
8377 W. Melinda Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8377 W. Melinda Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 8377 W. Melinda Lane is pet friendly.
Does 8377 W. Melinda Lane offer parking?
No, 8377 W. Melinda Lane does not offer parking.
Does 8377 W. Melinda Lane have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 8377 W. Melinda Lane offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 8377 W. Melinda Lane have a pool?
Yes, 8377 W. Melinda Lane has a pool.
Does 8377 W. Melinda Lane have accessible units?
No, 8377 W. Melinda Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 8377 W. Melinda Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8377 W. Melinda Lane has units with dishwashers.
