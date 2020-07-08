All apartments in Peoria
8342 W ORCHID Lane
Last updated January 15 2020 at 6:10 AM

8342 W ORCHID Lane

8342 West Orchid Lane · No Longer Available
Location

8342 West Orchid Lane, Peoria, AZ 85345

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
oven
Nice affordable 4 Bd / 2 Ba 1-level home with garage & large backyard area. Laminate wood floor throughout make it stylish & easy to clean. Front room features brick fireplace & vaulted ceilings. Available NOW!!!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

