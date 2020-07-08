Nice affordable 4 Bd / 2 Ba 1-level home with garage & large backyard area. Laminate wood floor throughout make it stylish & easy to clean. Front room features brick fireplace & vaulted ceilings. Available NOW!!!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 8342 W ORCHID Lane have any available units?
8342 W ORCHID Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Peoria, AZ.
How much is rent in Peoria, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Peoria Rent Report.
What amenities does 8342 W ORCHID Lane have?
Some of 8342 W ORCHID Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8342 W ORCHID Lane currently offering any rent specials?
8342 W ORCHID Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.